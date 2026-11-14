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A California homeowner faced threats of legal action after a neighbor complained about reflections from newly installed solar panels and demanded an anti-glare treatment the panels apparently already have.

Here's what to know

The homeowner asked Reddit whether a neighbor, whose uphill home was about 190 feet away, could force changes to their solar array.

The homeowner reported that the neighbor labeled the glare a "nuisance." The neighbor claimed that reflections during an hour of sunlight increased his home's temperature by 6% to 8% and blamed them for headaches and effects on his roses.

The neighbor gave the homeowner 10 days to respond to his demands, which included moving or removing the panels or applying additional coatings.

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More background

The neighbor's house sits about 25 feet above the panels, the homeowner explained in a follow-up about the terraced mountain setting. A road and a roughly 50-foot wall separate the properties.

The neighbor reportedly said sunlight bounced off the roughly 45-degree roof toward his home around 11 a.m., even though the houses face slightly different directions.

The homeowner did not rule out glare when the sun reached certain angles, but they noted "the Tesla panels already have anti-reflective coatings." They also said the neighbor had purchased his house before the panels were installed and acknowledged the array's effect on his view.

What can be done?

One commenter suggested finding a vantage point between the panels and the uphill home to observe the glare firsthand. Another recommended contacting the installer to investigate and discuss possible adjustments.

"Give him your lawyers number and do not discuss it directly with him any further," one wrote.

Someone else advised involving an attorney to document any offer to help pay for window films for the neighbor's home.

For homeowners weighing an installation, the planning questions can extend beyond panel placement to how the system serves the household. EasyHome also offers options for exploring battery storage alongside solar and comparing local installer bids. Pairing panels with batteries can help households manage electricity costs and provide backup power during outages, depending on system design.

Where can I learn more?

This homeowner isn't the only solar owner to field complaints from neighbors.

• A solar owner sought an anti-glare fix after wall-mounted panels sparked complaints from neighbors.

• In California, homeowners facing a roof leak near solar panels received advice to document damage.

• A U.K. homeowner said a 13-panel solar installation left scratches and crooked rows.

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