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Installing solar panels or upgrading to a heat pump can significantly slash energy bills, but the technology comes with high upfront costs.

However, there are more affordable ways to reduce monthly payments while keeping a home warmer and more energy efficient during the colder months.

Here's what to know

On Reddit, a homeowner said they were concerned about humidity and outdoor air entering their house. After receiving audit quotes ranging from $100 to $200, they asked, "Are they worth it?"

A Connecticut homeowner said they paid just $50 for an energy audit, with a subsidy from their electric company reducing the bill.

The crew recommended adding attic floor insulation and handled several air leaks themselves. After a blower door test, they caulked cracks, installed door sweeps, weatherstripped a door, and filled numerous basement holes with spray foam.

Several commenters suggested contacting their local utility provider to ask about free or low-cost audits, though the original poster said they had already tried that approach without success.

More background

One person said their energy audit made them eligible for a hefty rebate, with the utility covering half of their insulation improvements, delivering a $5,000 saving.

Another commenter wanted lower-cost recommendations with a bigger impact from their utility-funded audit. Instead, the proposed work called for removing and replacing attic insulation the homeowner believed was still in great condition.

The discussion also raised concerns about auditors who sell the repairs they recommend. Multiple commenters urged homeowners to pay attention to contractors' incentives, with one advising readers to check auditors' employers and compensation arrangements.

What can be done?

Homeowners can start by asking their utility provider whether it offers an audit program, how much it costs, and whether participation provides access to rebates. They can also check availability before booking.

Two Reddit commenters emphasized credentials when selecting an auditor. One recommended a BPI-certified company for a blower door test, while the other advised choosing someone certified and independent.

When comparing providers, homeowners can ask whether the visit includes air sealing or only recommendations, and check reviews and referrals.

One commenter suggested that homeowners could do their own troubleshooting with a thermal camera that connects to a phone.

Another thought an audit was more useful for identifying problems that persisted after earlier improvements. If the need for attic air sealing was already clear, they suggested spending the money on that work instead.

The Connecticut homeowner also noted that getting an audit did not mean having to hire the same contractor for follow-up work.

"I picked another qualified insulation company to do the work they recommended and still got a big rebate," they said.

Where can I learn more?

An audit can help pinpoint air leaks, but deciding which fixes to pay for can raise more questions.

• In Maryland, experts pointed homeowners toward free energy audits as winter heating costs rose.

• A homeowner sealed major attic leaks, but infrared images suggested little had changed.

• Homeowners can use a two-minute paper test to check windows for drafts.

• A Minnesota homeowner's free insulation offer raised concerns about drilling into 1890 stucco walls.

• Homeowners said expensive insulation upgrades eventually paid for themselves many times over.

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