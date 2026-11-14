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A homeowner questioned the wiring of a new 40-panel solar system after discovering that panels facing opposite directions shared electrical strings.

Here's what to know

On Reddit, they asked whether the installer's wiring choices explained the disappointing electricity production, with the panels generating less electricity than nearby systems.

The installer created two strings that each mix east- and west-facing panels rather than separating the two orientations. The four roof sections hold nine East/North and nine West/North panels, along with 10 East/South and 12 West/South panels.

Panel orientation matters in a series connection because differences in sunlight can reduce the string's output. Both strings in this installation link panels receiving different amounts of sunlight.

Residential solar can lower electricity bills, and some households could save hundreds of dollars monthly through a $0-upfront solar lease. For homeowners weighing those possibilities, EasyHome offers a free explorer tool to estimate potential savings and find vetted local installers — although actual savings depend on the household and arrangement.

What can be done?

Commenters suspected a wiring error and recommended involving the installer. Beyond reporting disappointing production, the homeowner could ask the installer to review the connections in each section.

For homeowners planning how to use their solar production, EasyHome also offers options for exploring battery storage. Pairing appropriately configured solar with batteries can help households manage electricity costs by storing generation for later use, while a system designed for backup can supply power during outages.

Where can I learn more?

Other solar owners have also questioned their setups after disappointing production or confusing monitoring data.

• A U.K. homeowner questioned east- and south-facing panels sharing one string after output warnings.

• After panel work, a solar owner's monitoring anomalies prompted suspicions of reversed current transformers.

• A homebuyer said a solar array produced one-third of expected power, while installers declined repairs.

• A solar owner planning four extra panels learned electrical mismatches could reduce output.

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