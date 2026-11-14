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Holiday sales may advertise major savings, but one shopper found that checking price histories can reveal a different story.

Here's what to know

On Reddit, the shopper asked how others tune out relentless promotional messages.

Black Friday now stretches into Black Week and Black Month alongside overlapping online sales events, the shopper said. They described November and December as months with little respite from advertising.

They noted that they use price history trackers to check advertised bargains and enjoy thrifting, buying things only when needed.

"To top it off, whenever I use price history trackers for things I actually need, half the time those 'unbelievable sales' aren't even real discounts anyway — they just bump up the price beforehand," the shopper wrote.

More background

For some commenters, the frustration went beyond promotional messages to the stress of working holiday sales.

A former retail worker remembered customers' intense pursuit of seasonal merchandise — even a $1.99 Christmas tree garland — during a shift that began around 3:30 a.m.

Another person who had worked Black Friday sales noted that comparable deals could be found at other times of year.

What can be done?

Throughout the thread, people shared their frustrations with seemingly omnipresent advertising.

One said they don't open promotional emails and scroll past advertisements, and they spend streaming service commercial breaks reading, getting a snack, or tackling a small household chore.

However, another suggested that the prospect of yet another sale could ease the pressure to make an immediate purchase — a potential benefit of the crowded promotional calendar.

Someone else tried to avoid advertising at every turn.

"Unsubscribe," they began. "I don't get any emails from companies. I don't follow people who just recommend me a bunch of stuff I don't need. I rarely go to shopping centers. I might occasionally get ads in the mail for companies that I do like to be aware of their sales but for the most part I don't see a lot of it cause I don't follow a lot of it."

Where can I learn more?

Holiday sales are just one place shoppers encounter confusing prices and pressure tactics to encourage spending money.

• A Utah shopper tracked grocery prices and said waiting may be the best stock-up strategy.

• In Australia, four clearance tag checks can help shoppers avoid deals that bust their budgets.

• A proposed U.S. Shoppers' Bill of Rights would target surge pricing, shifting tags, and gym lock-ins.

• A Lowe's shopper spotted a $6 app premium on primer, raising questions about surveillance pricing.

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