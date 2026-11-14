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A Massachusetts town has rezoned a private golf course for housing, despite having no plans to close the course. Allowing new homes under the state's housing push does not necessarily mean they will be built.

Here's what to know

Marblehead faced a lawsuit from the attorney general and lost some state grants before approving a housing zoning plan in May 2026, according to Cambridge Day. It had repeatedly resisted state requirements, arguing that it lacked space for additional housing.

The private golf course at Tedesco Country Club has no scheduled closure, but Marblehead included it in the rezoned area. The outlet described the plan as intended to keep housing from being built.

Then-Gov. Charlie Baker signed the MBTA Communities Act in 2021. Under that law — the basis for the dispute — 177 transit-connected municipalities around Boston must change their zoning to allow more multifamily housing.

Local officials could decide where and how to rezone, but the state specified both the required acreage and the deadlines.

More background

By promoting homes near transit, the law could reduce car trips and the planet-warming pollution they generate. It also aims to bring down housing costs.

Braintree's former Armstrong World Industries factory near a Red Line station is slated for 752 homes. Another large project moving forward would bring about 480 homes to Biogen Idec's former headquarters in Weston.

Lexington's approved and proposed projects envision around 1,600 homes, including 236 considered affordable. The town initially pledged to rezone 227 acres despite a requirement of only 50, but resident opposition brought that commitment down to about 90 acres.

Meanwhile, Waltham had no housing units in its MBTA Communities pipeline, according to a January 2026 report from Boston Indicators. Its two overlay districts include existing buildings, operating businesses, and swampland, and both allow only four-family housing.

What's being done?

Cambridge has taken a broader approach. In February 2025, its city council approved a Multifamily Housing Ordinance allowing multifamily development across most of the city, according to Cambridge Day.

Four-story buildings are permitted by right, with six stories allowed in buildings that include affordable homes.

Patty Nolan and Burhan Azeem, both Cambridge city councilors, said their support for the reform was unrelated to the MBTA Communities Act, per Cambridge Day. Still, a Boston Indicators report identified the ordinance as a breakthrough beyond the state mandate.

Arlington's first project under its new rules converted a two-family home on Belknap Street into four homes. Belmont had approved one project under its zoning changes, Planning and Building Director Chris Ryan told Cambridge Day.

Waltham had also approved 16 accessory dwelling units since Massachusetts began allowing them by right, according to Tom Benavides of Waltham Inclusive Neighborhoods, per Cambridge Day.

Nolan hopes the act will "indirectly impact — and benefit — Cambridge by having more surrounding communities zone for and hopefully build more housing. If that happens, it should help ease the price pressure a little bit in Cambridge," per Cambridge Day.

Where can I learn more?

The debate over new homes in Massachusetts extends beyond Marblehead's golf course.

• A Massachusetts country club urged cuts to proposed balconies over stray golf balls.

• Massachusetts voters may change zoning rules that make 1,000-square-foot starter homes illegal to build.

• A Massachusetts ballot question asked whether smaller single-family home lots should be allowed.

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