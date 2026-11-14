Photo Credit: Reddit

One homeowner's effort to replace an aging propane furnace nearly came to a halt over a quarter-inch of crawlspace clearance.

Here's what to know

In a Reddit post, they documented the switch from a 20-year-old furnace and sprawling flex ducts to a two-ton Hyper Heat system.

The approximately $7,500 upgrade to a MRCOOL heat pump meant fitting new equipment between floor supports and rebuilding the surrounding ductwork.

With a separate ducted mini-split already serving the second floor, the homeowner wanted a cleaner installation for the roughly 1,000 square feet downstairs.

The homeowner checked Cool Calc's estimate of heating needs against manual calculations in a spreadsheet before choosing the equipment. A local company in Portland, Ore., helped size the system and put together a parts list.

The air handler had only one-quarter to one-half inch of clearance at some points in the crawlspace.

"This just about didn't fit at all, but I was able to switch to shallow strut channel and tweak the location a bit until it fit perfectly," the original poster wrote.

For homeowners exploring an upgrade without tackling installation themselves, Palmetto helps compare efficient HVAC and heat pump solutions and can connect you with vetted installers through its Comfort Plan network. The right choice of HVAC equipment can even save you money on your energy bills.

More background

Of the project's roughly $7,500 cost, ductwork accounted for $1,775 and the heat pump for $3,416. A 35-foot No-Vac line set cost another $550.

Ductwork took more than two weekends of the four-to-six-week project, which the homeowner worked on around their job and summer trips. Others helped measure floor supports, remove the heavy furnace, and move the air handler.

An improperly seated overflow switch connection prevented the equipment from starting, but they resolved the problem by correcting a loose plug, which they spotted after contacting the manufacturer's support team and sending photos. They also chose a Honeywell thermostat that would work with Home Assistant instead of relying on the included server-connected thermostat.

What can be done?

The remaining work included routing condensate, checking for duct leaks, and insulating the metal ducts.

However, a commenter asked whether the refrigerant lines would interfere with coil cleaning, flagging a maintenance issue the homeowner admitted they had overlooked.

For households weighing installation costs, Palmetto's Comfort Plan offers $0-down options and can reduce heating and cooling costs by up to 50%. Palmetto Comfort Plans also include 12 years of free maintenance, addressing ongoing upkeep alongside installation.

Pairing an efficient electric HVAC system with solar panels can further help manage utility spending and make a home more self-reliant. EasyHome offers a solar comparison shopping tool to help homeowners compare installation offers and find the best deal.

"Looks just like a pro install," one person wrote.

For the original poster, who lives in the windy Columbia River Gorge, confidence in the heating system was particularly important.

"Peace of mind is worth something since I didn't install backup heat," they said.

Where can I learn more?

A heating upgrade can mean troubleshooting more than tight clearances and startup problems.

• A DIY installer's heat pump started but wouldn't heat or cool the home.

• After receiving expensive quotes, a DIYer learned steps to prevent leaks during mini-split installation.

• A homeowner earned EPA certification and spent $1,000 on tools before impressing HVAC professionals.

• A homeowner's supposedly full HVAC replacement required hiring a separate electrician for electrical hookups.

• In Toronto, a homeowner who worried about bulky ductwork during renovations learned that heat pumps can use ducts too.

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