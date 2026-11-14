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Utilities serving around 45.5 million customers are seeking billions in higher rates, giving customers an opportunity to challenge those requests while they await approval — but the window to speak up can close long before an increase becomes official.

Here's what to know

Investor-owned electric and gas utilities had requested $23.1 billion in rate increases by the end of September 2026. A record $4.5 billion of that total came during July-September, according to a PowerLines tally reported by Money Talks News.

A typical residential customer in New Jersey would pay about $170 more annually — $14.23 a month — under Jersey Central Power & Light's proposal, the utility estimated. Its request was the quarter's largest.

Rate proceedings take about nine months in Pennsylvania, while litigated New York cases generally finish within 11 months. Utilities do not necessarily receive the full increases they request, with regulators often approving smaller amounts.

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More background

Homes that rely mainly on electric heat were expected to face electricity prices averaging 3% above those in winter 2025-2026, according to the Energy Information Administration's October 2026 outlook. The projection covers November 2026 through March 2027.

Separate charges beyond the base rates can also add to monthly bills. Jersey Central is seeking to recover $476 million in past storm costs through a new charge scheduled for January 2028. Reading statements line by line can help customers identify these additional expenses.

Electronics that consume power even when turned off can add as much as $200 to annual costs, while yearly water heating costs can reach $600.

What can be done?

A state commission's online docket is one place to locate a utility's rate filing; bill inserts and legal notices can also point customers to it. Comments should include the docket number to identify the case they address.

Customers can explain how proposed rates would affect their budgets and describe outages to show the household impact of utility service.

Customers submitting written feedback should do so early. Pennsylvania's Public Utility Commission says written comments are kept in a separate public comment folder, whereas testimony at public hearings is transcribed for the case record, Money Talks News reported.

Rules for formal rate complaints differ by state. In Pennsylvania, customers become active parties in the litigation when they file one, and the Public Utility Commission accepts filings by mail or through its free eFiling service.

Consumer advocates can also help represent ratepayers. Tennessee's office, for example, can intervene in cases, recommend decisions, and participate in settlement talks.

New York's Department of Public Service says customers who share their experiences at public hearings are not subject to cross-examination, per Money Talks News. A public statement hearing "is designed to obtain input from the general public."

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Where can I learn more?

Utility rate requests and rising bills are facing scrutiny from customers and regulators across the country.

• U.S. utilities sought $31 billion in hikes as rising bills became an election factor.

• Washington ratepayers packed a hearing over Puget Sound Energy's proposed electricity and gas hikes.

• Virginia planned a public hearing on Appalachian Power's proposed $9.10 monthly increase.

• Pennsylvania regulators nearly halved a request from National Fuel, but customers still face higher bills.

• Illinois regulators also slashed Nicor Gas's request, but average household bills will still rise.

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