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An Illinois family is questioning their utility bills after water and sewer charges skyrocketed by $1,000 in one month, despite inspections finding no leaks.

Here's what to know

The family's monthly bills had generally been about $75 to $150 apiece for water and sewage before the water company replaced the home's traditional meter with a digital one in February 2025, Rockford News First reported.

Darth Otten, a member of the household, recalled a water bill around $600 that was accompanied by additional sewer charges.

The Ottens had initially blamed the increase on filling the pool.

"The next month it happened again, and you're like, 'There's no reason that our bills should be doing this. We know we didn't do anything with the pool,'" Otten said, per Rockford News First.

More background

A high water use reading can mean two higher bills for the family. Otten said the sewage company uses consumption figures supplied by the water company to determine its charges.

The family questioned both the water charges and the added expense based on those same usage figures after one bill rose from $100 to $300.

After seeking help and receiving a replacement meter, charges stayed lower for about a year until they jumped higher than ever before. The family members don't believe it's possible to have consumed the amount of water reflected in their bill.

What can be done?

The water company suggested possible leaks when the family called, but a plumber's inspection found no leak. Otten said the family also checked their toilets and followed the company's troubleshooting instructions.

The water company verified that the equipment was operating properly after checking it and replacing the meter, Rockford News First reported.

Customers facing similar increases can also compare usage records before and after a meter replacement, check for leaks, and request an equipment inspection.

After reviewing their billing history, the Ottens told the company they intended to contact the media after hearing similar concerns from neighbors.

"When I told them that we were talking to the newspaper about it, they go, 'Well, if you're going to talk to the newspaper, then we can't help you with anything.'"

The City of South Beloit says it is aware of the issue, but unfortunately, since it sold its water to Illinois Water, its hands are tied.

"But with just one person like myself, or even if it was one of them individually, how do you fight a big company by yourself? You're just stuck, and we're just stuck paying this bill," Otten explained.

The Otten family said they are now in the process of obtaining a lawyer to help them move forward with a potential lawsuit.

Rockford News First reached out to Illinois American Water with no response.

Where can I learn more?

Other homeowners have questioned steep water bills and meter readings, too.

• A Florida homeowner's utility recorded 1,400 gallons in 10 hours after a water bill surge.

• First-time homeowners were told they had a huge leak despite a zero meter reading.

• A Chicago owner disputed a $67,000 water bill for a vacant building without a meter.

• A Michigan homeowner said water bills tripled after a meter swap, but the city declined inspection.

• In California, a $40 bill became $3,700, and officials found 900 faulty water meters.

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