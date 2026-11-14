Photo Credit: Octopus Energy

Cutting weekday electricity use can earn eligible Octopus Energy customers in the U.K. free power all winter long.

Here's what to know

During Octopus's weekday Saving Sessions, households with smart meters can earn tokens by reducing electricity use during specific one-hour periods in the evening through Valentine's Day 2027, according to the Daily Express.

A free hour of weekend electricity typically costs two tokens. Households earn one token for each Saving Session they successfully complete.

Households will receive free electricity during designated time slots over the weekend, with several "Happy Hour" periods available to choose from, typically on Sunday afternoons.

More background

Octopus, which supplies roughly eight million U.K. homes, said nearly 800,000 households participated when it launched Happy Hours during a summer eclipse. Since then, the supplier says it has provided over eight million free electricity hours, collectively valued at more than £1.7 million ($2.2 million).

Customers whose weekend routines do not suit the Sunday schedule will have more booking flexibility as Octopus adds Saturday sessions.

Saturday bookings don't need to fall within the usual 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. window, according to the Daily Express.

What can be done?

Households with functioning electricity smart meters who want to partake must enroll in Octoplus, the supplier's free rewards program, and register for Saving Sessions, paying in advance or through Direct Debit.

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, chief customer officer at Octopus Energy, said, "Whether you're roasting a Sunday lunch, carving Halloween pumpkins, or powering up Christmas lights, we're keeping the green energy flowing and helping households keep their bills down," per the Daily Express.

Dibb-Simkin added, "Our customers spoke, and we listened. The response to our Happy Hours has been phenomenal, so extending them through the cold winter months was a no-brainer."

Where can I learn more?

Here's how other households are also shifting electricity use to cut their bills and save energy.

• An Octopus Energy customer fits roasting, washing, and EV charging into a two-hour happy hour.

• Octopus Energy users say tiny battery exports can earn rewards without cutting peak consumption.

• U.K. energy tariff users say home batteries qualify without an EV, but criticize exit fees.

• An energy customer's plan to slow EV charging for cheaper household electricity sparks backlash.

• A U.K. solar owner gets 26 hours of free electricity and questions battery cycling benefits.

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