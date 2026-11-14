Photo Credit: iStock

Raising a child in the United States comes with an estimated $303,418 price tag, excluding college, according to a LendingTree analysis.

The estimate marks a nearly 28% increase from the company's 2023 calculation.

Here's what to know

The estimate covers birth through age 18, averaging $16,857 a year, according to CBS Philadelphia, which reported on the findings.

Parents face expenses for housing, food, transportation, and health insurance in addition to childcare, which ranks among the highest costs during a child's first five years.

Yearly childcare expenses fell slightly in the analysis, but the total cost of raising a child kept rising.

More background

Some younger adults are factoring these higher costs into their decisions about having children and when to start a family.

Consumer reporter Josh Sidorowicz took up those questions on CBS Philadelphia's In Your Corner podcast.

Financial advisor Jay Foley, president of MaxGuard Wealth, joined Sidorowicz to discuss how money influences family planning and whether there is a "right time" to become a parent.

They also considered social media's potential influence on expectations for family life.

What can be done?

Foley emphasized one financial practice for people balancing plans for children with their own long-term needs: "pay yourself first."

"It's so important to not lose sight of the fact we're going to retire someday, and we have to be saving money, and that has to come first. And whatever's left over is left over and not the other way around," Foley said, according to CBS Philadelphia.

The full discussion with Sidorowicz and Foley is available through podcast platforms and via CBS Philadelphia's YouTube channel.

Foley said prospective parents can weigh financial concerns without letting money determine their decision.

"If you want to have children, you'll find a way to pay for it," he said.

Where can I learn more?

Childcare and health care bills can strain family budgets.

• U.S. families need $343,000 annually for $2,000 monthly childcare costs to count as affordable.

• A California family's $2,020 monthly childcare bill exceeds rent, pushing medical expenses onto credit cards.

• One woman's $45,000 hospital birth bill went viral, despite below-average U.S. out-of-pocket costs.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.