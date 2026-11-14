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Redondo Beach residents could pay an extra 95 cents a month for streaming subscriptions under a proposed tax overhaul, helping to keep the city's tax rate unchanged.

Here's what to know

Internet-delivered video subscriptions would fall under an updated utility users tax ordinance that Redondo Beach's council is set to consider sending to voters, as Patch reported.

The extra charge would total $11.40 annually for someone paying $20 a month for a taxable streaming service, while utility tax rates would remain at 4.75%.

The expansion could add roughly $850,000 a year to the general fund, based on an estimate from utility tax auditor Gold Coast Partners included in the city's November 10 agenda materials.

That could leave residents looking at other ways to reduce expenses. For Southern California households that want to cut energy costs with rooftop solar panels, Palmetto offers a $0-down option that could slash electric bills by 40%.

More background

City officials have said changes in how subscribers receive programming call for an update to Redondo Beach's utility tax ordinance. Voters last approved revisions in March 2009, when streaming had not yet become a dominant way to watch television.

According to Patch, a California appeals court ruled that Santa Barbara could apply its voter-approved video users tax to streaming services in the Disney Platform Distribution case. The initial ruling was issued in December 2025, and a rehearing opinion followed in January 2026. The court rejected challenges based on federal law and California's Constitution.

Redondo Beach officials are drawing on that decision to guide their proposed changes.

What's being done?

Eligible low-income seniors and residents with permanent disabilities would receive exemptions under the overhaul, which would also extend the tax to more services.

To save money in other areas of the home, solar panels can help to cut energy bills by reducing the need for expensive grid-provided power. Palmetto's $0-down solar offer can cover the technology's upfront costs and slash monthly payments by almost half. Depending on a home's electricity spending and solar savings, the reduction could amount to thousands of dollars annually, though that outcome is not guaranteed.

Voters would consider the updated ordinance in the March 2, 2027, municipal election if the City Council agrees to put it on the ballot.

Where can I learn more?

Redondo Beach's proposed streaming tax comes as households around the country face rising subscription bills and cities seek more tax revenue.

• Americans have been canceling their streaming services as monthly subscription bills approach $120.

• California cities nearing sales tax limits have been turning to unusual taxes to fill budget holes.

• In California, Mark Ruffalo said Newsom backed a potential wealth-tax barrier through a ballot measure.

• Cambridge, Massachusetts, proposed 21% higher commercial taxes and a 4% increase for homes.

• Massachusetts homeowners face tax rate increases up to 15% alongside potential cuts to city services.

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