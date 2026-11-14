Photo Credit: Utah State University

A household water filter may improve the taste of tap water, but it doesn't necessarily make it safe to drink during a boil-water advisory, Utah experts say.

Here's what to know

Following a recent boil-water advisory impacting the Cedar City neighborhood following E. coli detection, experts at the Utah State University Extension are alerting residents that at-home water filtration may not always be enough to fully clean water.

"Just because you have a filter doesn't mean it's designed to remove bacteria," Jose Brandao, an Extension food safety specialist and assistant professor, told the Cache Valley Daily.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to boil tap water during an advisory still applies, even if a filter has already treated the water.

Brandao cautioned that water can look fine, and a filter can carry impressive purification claims, without actually meeting the advisory's requirements.

"Many household filters primarily improve the taste and odor of water, while others remove specific chemical contaminants. That doesn't necessarily mean they remove bacteria, viruses, or parasites. Clear water that tastes normal isn't always safe to drink," Brandao said.

More background

Brandao's guidance calls for ensuring water safety when brushing teeth, rinsing produce, and making drinks — including avoiding any affected refrigerator water dispensers and automatic ice makers.

Flooding following extreme weather can lead to water contamination, as impurities and pollution are more likely to flow into agricultural fields and drinking water supplies. Brandao explained that boiling can't make water safe if it's contaminated with fuel or other hazardous chemicals and advised following the specific guidance local officials issue, especially in the wake of extreme weather.

What can be done?

Utah's Division of Drinking Water recommends boiling for a full 5 minutes, a cautious margin that accounts for how altitude affects boiling time. Once it has cooled, keep it in a clean, sealed container.

Households can also use commercially bottled water during a boil-water advisory.

Certain parasites may survive treatment with some water-purification tablets or chemical cleaning products. These treatments require the correct dose and enough time to work, and residents shouldn't assume that products used to sanitize counters or cutting boards can also treat drinking water, according to the Cache Valley Daily.

Doing laundry is usually fine during a boil-water advisory, the local outlet reported. Showering is too, as long as no one swallows the water, but sponge baths may be the safer option for young children when practical.

Where can I learn more?

These stories cover boil-water notices in Texas, Florida, and California, along with tap-water risks and filter certifications:

• In Texas, Ventana residents faced a boil-water notice after pressure dropped and raised bacteria concerns.

• In Florida, Groveland restored water service, but a boil advisory remained in effect.

• In California, a public safety power shutoff disrupted water service and triggered a boil notice.

• U.S. experts say tap water is often safe, though specific risks can warrant filters.

• A new homeowner learned one NSF certification label did not guarantee lead removal.

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