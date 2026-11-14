Photo Credit: Facebook

Solar energy is helping over a thousand health facilities and medical warehouses in one Southern African country avoid power outages and maintain essential refrigeration.

Here's what to know

A weak power grid in Zimbabwe had left health clinics to operate in the dark, forcing mothers to give birth by candlelight while staff raced to protect refrigerated medicines, including critical vaccines.

In response, the U.N. Development Program — or UNDP — the Global Fund, and Zimbabwe's government partnered in 2015 to launch the country's "solar-for-health" program.

Before then, drought had reduced water levels in dams and lakes, weakening the country's hydroelectric power supply, Health Policy Watch reported. Health workers were also struggling to maintain essential care through daily outages lasting up to 18 hours.

Solar power now allows Budiriro Polyclinic in Harare to keep temperature-sensitive medicines cold through grid outages. One of the first facilities to receive solar power, the clinic now has four large refrigerators in its dispensary.

"Before the coming of solar here, as nurses, we would order expecting mothers to buy candles and torches for lighting because power outages were severe," a nurse at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals told Health Policy Watch. "We no longer do that because solar has made our lives better."

As of August, the U.N. said more than 1,200 medical facilities in Zimbabwe have solar energy systems.

What's being done?

Parirenyatwa uses a 500-kilowatt system combining solar power with battery storage to maintain electricity during outages.

UNDP sought to help protect medical supplies with its 2024 donation of a 450-kilowatt-peak solar system to the National Pharmaceutical Company and Zimbabwe's Ministry of Health and Child Care.

United Bulawayo Hospitals, a central referral hospital serving five provinces, has a fully operational 350-kilowatt solar plant. A hospital staffer reported that the installation improved power reliability and reduced spending on diesel for generators.

"I'm so happy because there is solar power here now," patient Neliet Magosvongwe told Health Policy Watch. "In the past, each time I would be admitted here, there would be total darkness with no alternative when power went off. But with solar now, that is no more."

For households exploring solar, EasyHome can help homeowners curate competitive bids from local installers, making it easier to compare options for their own property.

Where can I learn more?

With power grids trying to keep up with extreme weather and consumer demands, solar power has become a huge hero in maintaining services and cutting costs:

• On a California reservation, solar and batteries keep tribal services running through blackouts.

• In Puerto Rico, apartments turn to solar and battery backup to weather outages.

• A North Carolina food bank's solar microgrid keeps freezers running when the grid fails.

• In Illinois, a solar project saved OSF HealthCare $65,000 and households $98,000.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.