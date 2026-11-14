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Homeowners facing costly repairs after flooding and severe storms in El Paso County, Texas, may receive much-needed assistance.

Here's what to know

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has turned to the U.S. Small Business Administration for a disaster declaration covering El Paso County's late-October flooding, according to CW39.

Abbott asked the agency to provide help through low-interest federal disaster loans.

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations could qualify for these low-interest loans, as could renters.

The SBA must approve the declaration before eligible applicants can access federal disaster loans. That approval is still pending.

More background

Local, state, and federal officials assessed damage in flood-hit communities before Abbott submitted the request.

State recovery resources remain available in El Paso County under an existing state disaster declaration as the federal request awaits a decision.

Abbott said, "Texas will support the families and businesses impacted by the recent severe storms and flooding in El Paso County."

What's being done?

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is urging people who live or own businesses in the area to document storm damage using its Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool, known as iSTAT.

Residents can use the state's assessment portal to submit reports, helping officials gauge damage and determine what further recovery support is needed.

"This request will help provide eligible Texans with access to low-interest disaster loans they need to rebuild their homes, businesses, and communities," Abbott said.

Where can I learn more?

Residents in other Texas communities have also had to document storm damage and seek recovery assistance.

• Texas officials urged Henderson County residents to log flood damage as federal aid was considered.

• San Antonio residents said nobody had reached out even as SBA disaster loans arrived.

• Texas flood survivors pressed Washington for aid while families faced mold and businesses closed.

• Texas homeowners were urged to seek storm recovery aid worth up to $75,000.

• A Texas woman who fled flooding with her dog faced FEMA rebuilding aid denial.

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