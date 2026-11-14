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A Facebook Marketplace offer of 33 solar panels for $5,250 prompted a would-be off-grid homeowner to seek advice on Reddit.

Here's what to know

Buying by the pallet would bring the price to about $159 per panel, rather than $180 each, the shopper noted in a post on Reddit's r/SolarDIY community. The listing was for Boviet 620-watt bifacial panels.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I'm just roughing things out in my head right now and trying to get an idea of what equipment and prices look like if I wanted to eventually have a whole-home, off-grid power setup," they wrote.

The pallet's listed price works out to about 26 cents per watt, while buying an individual panel would cost roughly 29 cents per watt.

"The size of these are huge," a commenter said. "Boviet is a reputable module vendor in the utility scale industry. I suspect these are left over from a project. Not a bad bet at the price."

If you want to save money on electricity using solar panels, some $0-upfront solar leases may reduce electricity costs by hundreds of dollars per month, depending on the home and the agreement. EasyHome offers a free explorer tool to estimate potential savings and connect homeowners with vetted local installers.

More background

The panels on the pallet have a combined listed capacity of 20,460 watts, or 20.46 kilowatts. Purchasing 33 panels individually at $180 each would cost $5,940, compared with $5,250 for the pallet. That's a $690 discount, or approximately 12%.

A thread visitor who said they were a solar professional claimed they hadn't heard of the brand, but thought the value was great and they would pull the trigger if it were their own home.

One commenter did not want the original poster to get fixated on the savings, but then overlook just how much space the panels would take up.

"Really good price, but keep in mind the size of these panels," they noted. "They are 71lbs a pop and ~7.5 FEET TALL (2.3m). They're BIG!"

What can be done?

The same commenter cautioned that the original poster should carefully think through how to set up the large panels.

They wrote, "If you have space for a ground array, no problem! If you're doing a roof mount, you need to measure CAREFULLY."

Other commenters pointed to the difficulty of moving the panels, and one warned that they might not be easy to work with, especially for a DIY project.

The original poster's off-grid goal also makes energy storage a relevant part of the planning. EasyHome makes it easy to explore battery storage options for homeowners considering how this upgrade could fit alongside solar and provide independence from the grid.

Pairing solar panels with batteries can help households manage electricity costs while providing backup power during outages.

Where can I learn more?

Before buying solar panels on Marketplace, it helps to check their condition and estimate the cost of the full system.

• DIY solar shoppers questioned near-new asking prices for six-year-old panels and outdated IQ7 equipment.

• A Marketplace buyer considering 18-year-old solar equipment learned the apparent bargain could cost more.

• A homeowner with a $50,000 budget heard DIY off-grid solar could include 100-kWh storage for $30,000.

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