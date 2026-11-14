Photo Credit: Reddit

A rescued flying squirrel's brief stay with a human helper ended with a leap back outdoors. According to a Reddit post, the animal jumped from the rescuer's hand toward a pine tree, with other squirrels nearby.

Here's what to know

The rescuer shared an update on Reddit's Animal Rescue forum, explaining that the native southern flying squirrel's release followed advice from a local wildlife expert. They added some video of the animal while it was in their care.

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The rescuer said they declined requests from people who wanted the squirrel as a pet or suggested keeping it at home. Instead, they followed the expert's recommendation to provide food, water, and a couple of days of rest before returning the critter outdoors.

After helping the squirrel recuperate, it was time to let the animal loose.

"He was chill, he was plump with nuts, and he wanted to go, so I let him go," the original poster wrote, alongside a video of the release.

More background

That wasn't to say the poster found it easy to keep from interacting with the little animal. They said it felt "impossible" given its "cuteness," but they kept it to just three real interactions.

"Brother, it was hard to keep my hands off of it except to let it go … it was a testament to my own restraint," they wrote in a reply.

Another commenter, who had experienced a squirrel getting into their walls, supported the decision.

"Help when it's required, but leave the wildlife to the wild!" they wrote.

What can be done?

The rescuer did the right thing in listening to an expert, minimizing contact, and resisting the urge to take the animal as a pet.

"Friend, this guy has squirrel things to do that don't take place in a human home," they wrote. "He came by on accident. … I'll let him go back to his life."

That restraint drew praise from one commenter: "You did great! Even limited interaction as much as possible. … Nice release!"

The original poster had put some thought into that last step, when the animal "jumped off" the rescuer's hand.

"I saw some little squirrels interacting on the pine tree we released him towards so hopefully that's home to him," they shared. "Godspeed little squirrel buddy."

Alternative steps might have included calling on local wildlife management for rescue and rehabilitation assistance.

Where can I learn more?

This flying squirrel needed only a brief stay with its rescuer before heading back outdoors. Other rescue stories feature a glider, baby raccoons, and bats found in dangerous situations:

• In Australia, a tiny glider clung to a cat, possibly mistaking her for its mother.

• In California, an officer rescued a baby raccoon from a hangar roof, helping reunite it with mom.

• In Maine, rescuers pulled a rare red bat from the surf, and she began eating mealworms.

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