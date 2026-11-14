Photo Credit: iStock

A Tesla Cybercab occupied a charging stall without being plugged in when an electric vehicle driver arrived looking to recharge, and the driver believed the vehicle was "driverless."

The encounter sparked a discussion on Reddit's r/electricvehicles about charging etiquette and who was responsible for the parked vehicle.

Here's what to know

In their post, the driver said they found the vehicle while looking for an available stall to recharge their car.

"It's in a charging space, but nothing is connected to it," the poster explained. "It was just using a charging space as a parking space."

In a later comment, the original poster added that the Cybercab had a driver.

"Have it towed," one commenter offered.

Others raised a different question: How would a supposedly driverless vehicle connect to a charger in the first place?

More background

Wireless charging came up as a way to eliminate the need for someone to plug in the vehicle.

Another commenter speculated that the unplugged car was waiting for a fleet manager to connect it.

"The current state of affairs is that someone at the rechargery has to plug it in. I'd expect the vehicle routed to the charger, but the person who was supposed to plug it in hadn't done it/was unable to do it," they wrote.

Others debated whether the vehicle or the charging station should be responsible for making an automatic connection.

What can be done?

The thread included instructions for reporting a blocked Supercharger through the Tesla app.

One user directed commenters to update the app to version 4.39.0 or later, open it, and select the affected Supercharger location.

From there, users were advised to choose "Report an issue" and the obstruction or blocked stall category.

The directive also included uploading a photo that clearly identified the blockage and stall number "without capturing unnecessary personal details or faces."

The vehicle ultimately left without a tow, according to a follow-up comment from the poster.

"The guy came back for the car and left," the original poster stated.

Where can I learn more?

The blocked stall raised a practical question: Who steps in when a Cybercab needs attention?

• Texas first responders may need to push stalled Cybercabs aside when the vehicles become obstructions.

• Tesla's Cybercab launch in Texas quickly drew a federal safety audit, bringing scrutiny to the service.

• Tesla offered Cybercab rides in Texas after its Robotaxi license expired, raising compliance questions.

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