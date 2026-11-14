Photo Credit: YouTube

Television host and longtime car enthusiast Jay Leno was impressed when a six-seat Tesla Model Y L independently pulled over for an approaching ambulance. Leno kept his hands off the wheel during the demonstration, which also included the car driving out of his garage.

Here's what to know

In a recent episode of Jay Leno's Garage (@jaylenosgarage), Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla's chief designer, and Lars Moravy, its vice president of vehicle engineering, introduced the 2027 Model Y L Premium before joining Leno for a demonstration.

Moravy said drivers must remain seated and attentive while using the vehicle's Full Self-Driving system. They remain responsible for its operation, and an interior camera checks that a human is behind the wheel and paying attention.

"Yeah, you can get used to this car driving you around," Leno said. "It's kind of like your own personal chauffeur."

The dual-motor model seats six people, including two in second-row captain's chairs. According to Tesla's executives, it offers up to 332 miles of EPA-rated range and reaches 60 mph from a standstill in 4.4 seconds.

More background

Third-row passengers gain about 5.5 inches of legroom thanks to the vehicle's longer dimensions, according to Tesla. The "L" stands for long wheelbase. The axles are roughly six inches farther apart, and the body is seven inches longer.

Von Holzhausen explained that the six-seat arrangement carries over a popular configuration from the Model X, which Tesla had stopped selling. Moravy added that the longer Model Y offers more third-row shoulder room and headroom than the Model X.

Moravy said the motors provide over 95% of braking, limiting friction-brake use and potentially maintenance costs. A rear spoiler helps the car achieve a 0.216 drag coefficient by directing airflow farther behind it.

What's being done?

Moravy said Tesla addressed cabin comfort with thicker glass to reduce noise and additional vents in the second and third rows to cool the larger passenger space. The company also added adaptive damping with a rear-comfort setting for a full cabin.

An upgraded heat pump also provides about 15% more cooling capacity. For shoppers considering making their next car an EV, saving money on fuel and reducing routine maintenance are important benefits. Leno and Moravy also discussed how regenerative braking can reduce wear on brake pads.

The biggest revelation of the video was the vehicle's self-driving.

"That was Jay's first drive where nobody drives!" the creator stated in the comments. "Jay didn't touch the wheel from the garage to the road."

Other drivers backed up the car's real-world applications.

"I took a 4,000-mile national park road trip over 11 days earlier this year, and FSD drove me the entire way end to end," one wrote.

"I'm 81 and my Model Y has changed my life," another shared. "I'm on FSD 97% of the time. I can now go on road trips that I was reluctant to do before. I am so much more relaxed after a long day on the road."

Where can I learn more?

Tesla owners have also shared their experiences with the Model Y and its driving technology.

• After 5,000 miles, a Tesla Model Y owner credits Full Self-Driving for wanting another.

• A 90-year-old got a Tesla Model Y, prompting commenters to praise the "digital chauffeur."

• A Tesla owner considers the Model Y L an extra home battery, pending a PowerShare update.

• A Bronco Raptor owner switched to a Tesla Model Y and found one downside.

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