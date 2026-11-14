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Households in one Irish neighborhood saved around €1,000 ($1,215) a year on electricity after joining forces to install solar panels, according to Echo Live.

Their experience is encouraging neighbors on Cork's northside to take a similar approach.

Here's what to know

Merrion Court in Montenotte became the first northside estate to adopt a "solar meitheal."

Residents use the community-led model to organize solar installations together, pooling their efforts on planning and panel purchases.

After organizing their own solar panel installations, residents of Newtown Court in Grange helped other estates follow suit.

The approach takes its name from "meitheal," an Irish-language word describing community members pitching in to assist one another with large undertakings.

Newtown Court resident Oliver Deasy discussed the project he coordinated during a meeting in Mayfield, and Green Party councillor Oliver Moran organized the event.

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More background

"The demand for solar among communities is absolutely huge right now," Moran said, per Echo Live. "There's a perfect storm of the cost of energy, households wanting to do something for climate action, and people knowing too that they need to build their own resilience against more shocks in the future."

Moran explained that the community basis of the project helped those new to solar energy feel empowered to make the switch.

"The idea of a 'solar meitheal' is great for households to reduce their costs, but there's also a sense of confidence-in-numbers when making a decision like this with neighbors," he said, per Echo Live.

What's being done?

Moran hopes Northside Solar can create a repeatable model by working with residents' associations across the northside.

The initiative plans to expand to Montenotte Park next.

For those weighing the resilience concern Moran raised, EasyHome also offers options for exploring battery storage alongside solar. Combining solar panels with a battery can help manage electricity costs and provide backup power during outages.

"That sense of being able to share experience and knowledge informally and at a neighborhood level is really important," Moran told Echo Live.

Where can I learn more?

Cork's "solar meitheal" gives neighbors a way to cut electricity costs together. These stories explore shared solar and savings from rooftop panels and batteries in Australia and the U.K.

• In Australia, rooftop solar on 183 homes is cutting bills for 495 households.

• One U.K. homeowner says solar and battery storage erased electricity bills, saving £1,050.

• In England, free rooftop solar cut one couple's summer bills below £3, earning them £197.

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