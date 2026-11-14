Photo Credit: iStock

A shopper considering a new electric Toyota SUV sought opinions on whether to walk away from a New Jersey dealership after finding $1,485 in added charges, including a $495 fee for one year of tire nitrogen, according to Torque News.

Here's what to know

The shopper took the dealer's addendum to Reddit's r/Toyota community to ask whether the extra charges justified taking their business elsewhere.

The dealership sought $41,203 for a 2026 Toyota C-HR SE AWD with a sticker price of $39,718.

"Shopping for a brand new Toyota right now, but this is a massive red flag and an instant dealbreaker for this dealership. Thoughts?" the original poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The dealer priced each add-on at $495: a ForeverStart 12-volt battery plan, one year of PermaPlate appearance protection, and a year of NitroFill.

The factory price included $1,595 for delivery, processing, and handling, plus $1,123 in options.

The vehicle's base sticker cost was $37,000.

"$495 for one year of nitrogen is pretty steep when it's free outside," one commenter said.

"Yes, I can get it for free at Costco," the original poster replied.

More background

Nitrogen can help tires retain pressure longer than air.

Consumer Reports tested 31 all-season tire models over 12 months, starting at 30 psi.

Average pressure loss was 3.5 psi with air compared to 2.2 psi with nitrogen. Consumer Reports recommends routine pressure checks regardless of which option drivers choose.

NitroFill's sample benefits include a year of roadside service and tire reimbursements totaling no more than $200. However, Torque News noted that ToyotaCare already provides C-HR drivers with roadside assistance for three years irrespective of mileage.

Terms published by one of the plan's administrators, Dent Defense Group, limit each battery replacement payout to $250 and exclude "hybrid, electric, secondary, and any auxiliary vehicle batteries."

The terms also exclude failures covered by a manufacturer's warranty.

Toyota's basic warranty lasts 36 months or 36,000 miles and covers components except for routine maintenance and normal-wear items.

What can be done?

Shoppers facing these charges can request a written out-the-door price with all three products removed, then compare that figure with a quote from another Toyota dealership.

The addendum explicitly labeled the $41,203 figure a "dealer asking price" and identified the products as dealer-added extras.

Before paying for ForeverStart, buyers can request the contract and written clarification about its electric- and auxiliary-battery exclusions.

Comparing NitroFill's roadside benefits with the coverage already included through ToyotaCare helps shoppers to avoid paying for overlapping services.

PermaPlate, meanwhile, received a warm response from one commenter, who said their coverage handles seat-fabric damage and stains. Their household had a toddler and two dogs.

Buyers considering the appearance protection can ask for its specific coverage terms before deciding whether it is worth the $495 charge.

Another commenter proposed negotiating instead of accepting the dealership's asking price.

"I got the $2k-plus off added on services/options taken off with no hassle. I just had to politely allow him to offer it, a couple times," they explained.

Where can I learn more?

Dealer add-ons are just one cost to watch when shopping for an EV. These stories cover battery trade-in values, delivery fees, and lease prices.

• A dealer warned that an EV's 79 battery-health score could sink its $8,000 trade-in value.

• Mitsubishi's rebadged Leaf EV starts at $37,745, plus a $1,995 delivery fee.

• Dodge's electric Charger costs 9% more than its gas counterpart but is more than twice as much to lease.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.