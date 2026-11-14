Photo Credit: iStock

Disruptions to oil supplies during the Iran war are driving a projected 0.4% drop in worldwide carbon dioxide pollution from fossil fuels in 2026, Gizmodo reported, citing the Global Carbon Project's 2026 Global Carbon Budget.

The report's authors warn the decrease could be temporary — it comes after emissions climbed 1.1% year over year, reaching a record in 2025.

Here's what to know

Coal emissions are expected to rise 0.6% in 2026, while emissions from oil and gas are projected to fall 1.9% and 0.3%.

The Iran war has severely disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which normally handles 25% of the world's seaborne oil trade — about 20 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products each day.

The oil market disruption is unprecedented globally, though any resulting pollution decrease may be short-lived.

Report co-author Robbie Andrew, a senior climate mitigation researcher at the Center for International Climate Research, called the projected decrease a "short-term blip."

Andrew expects high prices caused by unmet demand to encourage producers to close the supply gap.

More background

The remaining carbon budget for keeping warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial temperatures stands at 165 billion tons of carbon dioxide, according to the Global Carbon Budget.

At the emissions rate used in the report, that budget would be depleted in under four years.

The Paris Agreement adopted that temperature target in 2015. Keeping warming below it would reduce damage to human communities and to land, freshwater, and coastal ecosystems.

However, each additional fraction of a degree increases those risks.

The report projects that the global average atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration will increase by 2.2 parts per million in 2026.

A United Nations report also warned that temperatures worldwide are headed beyond the Paris Agreement's limit, Gizmodo noted.

What's being done?

Andrew said pollution probably would not have fallen in 2026 without renewable energy and electric vehicles.

China accounts for half of the global emissions avoided through those technologies.

Report co-author Glen Peters, a research professor at the Center for International Climate Research, addressed the pace of those changes in a statement.

"Accelerated deployment of solar, wind, batteries, and electric vehicles are pushing emissions down in dozens of countries, and slowing emissions growth in many more, but the changes are not sufficient to lock in a peak in global emissions," Peters said.

Expanding clean energy fast enough to achieve lasting emissions reductions will be a central challenge at the United Nations' 31st yearly climate conference, held in Antalya, Turkey.

"If the Strait of Hormuz is permanently reopened, then we'd expect those supply constraints to end," Andrew told Gizmodo. "Even if the Strait doesn't permanently reopen, the expectation is that the market will close the supply gap given the high prices induced by unmet demand. We're already seeing a big increase in production of natural gas for export from countries outside of the Middle East."

Where can I learn more?

The oil supply disruptions behind the projected emissions drop are also pushing up fuel costs.

• Hormuz disruptions could lower global fossil fuel emissions in 2026 while coal use rises.

• Worldwide, fuel shortages ignited protests as governments blamed the war with Iran.

• In the U.S., diesel hit a record $5.98, raising costs for milk and lumber.

• In the Northeast, households face $2,300 heating oil bills as war disrupts supplies.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.