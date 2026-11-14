Photo Credit: Clark County Fire Department

Crews battling a garage fire at a home in the southern Las Vegas Valley also rescued a cat. It was all hands on deck, with a total of 30 firefighters involved.

Here's what to know

KSNV reported the blaze took place last week at a home in the 9000 block of Hawaiian Summer Street, near Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard. Clark County Senior Deputy Fire Chief Kenny Holding reported to the station that the fire was reported at about 8:47 a.m.

In Holding's emailed account of the response, he said the garage was already burning heavily when crews arrived.

The Nevada Globe added that hose teams quickly attacked the fire while search and rescue teams searched the house and garage for pets and occupants. In that search, they found the cat.

More background

The Globe reported that one person with minor injuries was treated by paramedics. They were transported to the hospital after being evaluated at the scene.

Beyond the cat and the person, the next priority was making sure the fire didn't spread further. Crews were able to neutralize it before it reached more areas of the house and neighboring properties.

From there, they worked to ensure the fire and its residue were fully contained for the health of residents. To that end, firefighters reportedly ventilated the home to make sure it was free of lingering heat and toxic gases.

What's being done?

The Globe said that investigators from the Clark County Fire Investigation Bureau are trying to establish the cause of the fire. That includes a systematic origin-and-cause examination.

The paper added that the inspectors will try to determine the origin by examining the garage's electrical infrastructure and interior burn patterns.

There was no update on the person who was taken to the hospital, but KSNV noted the cat had been "safely removed."

As of this writing, there was no word on the cause of the fire.

Where can I learn more?

Firefighters in other communities have also rescued pets from fires and other dangerous situations.

• Phoenix firefighters used a "Fido Mask" to revive a cat rescued from a garage fire.

• In Marina del Rey, a cat pulled from a burning van recovered with oxygen and returned home.

• In Westport, Lucy's house fire survival prompted her owner's push for pet oxygen masks.

• In Pasadena, a Sheltie found unconscious during a house fire was reunited with firefighters who revived him.

• Wisconsin firefighters found a cat inside a garage fan after a resident heard meowing.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.