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A software defect that can disable power steering assist during straight-line driving prompted Honda to recall 635,808 vehicles, Torque News reported, citing the company's Part 573 filing.

An investigation continued for nearly five years before Honda initiated a recall.

Here's what to know

The recall covers 2023-25 Honda Pilot SUVs, 2022-24 Acura MDX SUVs, and 2021-25 Acura TLX sedans.

Honda used manufacturing records to identify 383,110 Pilots, 177,100 MDXs, and 75,598 TLXs for the recall.

The company estimates that all those vehicles have the affected software.

As indicated in Honda's filing, the issue arises when the electric power steering software attempts a calculation that divides by zero, triggering an internal error. A second software mistake then causes the system to disable steering assist.

In February, Honda confirmed that the problem occurs under certain operating conditions while driving straight.

"If the EPS system enters failsafe mode, power steering assist is disabled, and the EPS warning indicators illuminate in the instrument cluster," the filing explained. "Without power assist, steering effort increases, which may reduce vehicle controllability, increasing the risk of a crash or injury."

More background

Honda first received a report of the issue Nov. 29, 2021, with additional reports arriving from August 2023 to August 2025.

"Due to the deletion of error codes by the dealer or supplier, no issues were found with returned parts," Honda's filing explained. The supplier, Florence, Kentucky-based Robert Bosch Automotive Steering, identified the failure by analyzing returned parts Aug. 22, 2025.

Honda then reproduced the problem in December 2025 using dashcam footage and analysis results.

The company determined that a safety defect existed Oct. 22.

The filing lists 146 warranty claims, one injury report, and no reported deaths from May 22, 2022, to Oct. 22, 2026.

What's being done?

The recall is listed under National Highway Traffic Safety Administration case 26V721 and Honda recalls KQB and TQA.

Per Honda's filing and NHTSA's acknowledgment letter, authorized Honda and Acura dealers will reprogram the electric power steering control unit with improved software at no charge.

Honda's filing set notification dates of around Oct. 30 for dealers and Dec. 14 for owners.

Owners can check whether their vehicle identification number is affected at NHTSA.gov, according to the NHTSA's Monday acknowledgment letter.

Drivers who experience increased steering effort alongside an electric power steering warning should contact a dealer rather than wait for a mailing. The recall does not include the 2025 Acura MDX or 2026 Honda Pilot, according to Honda's filing.

Owners seeking help with the recall can contact Honda customer service at 1-866-784-1870.

The NHTSA's acknowledgment letter also highlights the agency's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 for vehicle safety questions.

Where can I learn more?

Other automakers have also recalled vehicles over steering problems and software glitches. These stories cover Volkswagen and Toyota recalls as well as a Ford Mustang issue.

• Volkswagen recalled 2.86 million VW and Audi vehicles over a potential loss of steering.

• Toyota recalled 10,000 electric C-HRs over a software glitch that could cut power while driving.

• Ford recalled 148,000 Mustangs after a wiring fault threatened power, headlights, and air conditioning.

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