Photo Credit: Camp Verde Marshal's Office

An Arizona woman rescued from fast-moving floodwater outside her mobile home had just one urgent concern: her dog's safety.

Body camera footage captured the evacuation — and the moment rescuers assured her that her companion had indeed made it to safety, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

Here's what to know

The Camp Verde Marshal's Office was searching for residents who needed help when they came across the woman's flooded home.

Deputies used a flashlight to scan the cloudy floodwater as they waded through it, with the footage showing water reaching their knees.

"Does anybody need help?" one rescuer called out.

Deputies told the woman that getting her and her dog to a dry spot would require carrying them.

She told a rescuer carrying her that she couldn't breathe, so deputies helped her stand and walked her through the water instead.

More background

The rescue occurred Nov. 1 amid severe storms in Arizona, per Fox 10.

"Where's my dog?" the woman asked the team once she was standing again.

One person reassured her, saying they saw it over by some flashing lights, and the woman thanked the rescuer.

Overwhelmed, she said, "Oh, my God, is this really happening?"

What's being done?

According to the Camp Verde Marshal's Office, deputies' work during the town's historic floods extended beyond the rescue captured on camera.

They checked on residents' welfare, responded to emergency calls, helped stranded motorists, and assisted with evacuations.

Public works staff and personnel from partner agencies joined firefighters and emergency response teams.

"Over the past several days, our Camp Verde Marshal's Office deputies have demonstrated extraordinary bravery, dedication, and commitment to the community they proudly serve," the agency stated. "... We are incredibly proud of the men and women of the Camp Verde Marshal's Office who have answered the call without hesitation. Their actions are a reminder that public safety is not simply a profession; it is a commitment to others and to the community we call home."

Where can I learn more?

The rescue shows the danger floodwater poses to people and their pets.

• Arizona flash flooding triggered three rescues in under 30 minutes, including that of a driver swept into a wash.

• New Mexico raft guides turned their shop into a shelter for pets rescued from flooded homes.

• In Minnesota, a man went after his dog in a canal, and both needed rescue.

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