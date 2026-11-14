Photo Credit: YouTube

After evaluating a range of major Chinese electric vehicle brands, one content creator settled on a Zeekr 7X. But while filming an ownership review, he encountered some issues, including when the SUV's driving assistance appeared to try to take him through a red light.

Here's what to know

In a YouTube video, a reviewer for EV.com (@EVdotcom) explained why he purchased the long-range, single-motor, rear-wheel-drive 7X in mainland China and whether he felt he had made the right choice.

The creator noted he bought the vehicle without a discount and made the video without Zeekr sponsorship.

After roughly a month with the 7X, he reported inconsistent door handles and a slow voice assistant. His main reason for buying it was driving enjoyment, ahead of practicality, interior design, build quality, battery safety, and exterior styling.

The most concerning moment came during a demonstration of the driving assistance. His straight-ahead lane had a red light, even though the left-turn signal was green.

"I had to put my foot down and actually take control there," he said.

The incident interrupted what had otherwise been a largely positive assessment of the system.

More background

Beyond the driving experience, the creator praised the SUV's range and charging speed. His estimated range on a full 103-kilowatt-hour battery was more than 400 miles (roughly 650 kilometers).

He based that estimate on his reported average consumption of about 23.3 kilowatt-hours per 100 miles (14.5 kilowatt-hours per 100 kilometers) across city and highway driving. He reported a peak charging rate of approximately 290 kilowatts during a roughly seven-minute charge from 43% to 90%.

Inside, the 7X had room for his dog, along with a driver's display, physical controls, and an electric panoramic-roof shade.

Still, he said the sporty setup sometimes made for a bumpy ride for passengers. The creator also found the wireless charging pads slow, though he praised the smooth infotainment system and sound insulation.

What else?

For shoppers considering making their next car an EV, saving money on fuel and reducing routine maintenance are draws alongside the driving experience that sold this creator on the 7X.

The creator also advised prospective buyers outside mainland China to check what after-sales support would be available to them before purchasing. As the video concluded, he said he believed he had made the right call despite the car's flaws. That matched most of the sentiments in the comments.

An Australian 7X Performance owner delivered a mostly positive review, but reported intermittent sudden braking while reversing and hoped a software update would address the problem.

"I live in Australia and I bought a 7x performance and have no regrets," they wrote. "There are a couple of issues which hopefully can be fixed with an update."

Another driver was even more effusive: "We've had one for 1 year now and absolutely love it. Best car we've ever owned."

Where can I learn more?

The Zeekr owner's experience with his SUV came with some ups and downs, a familiar theme in other EV ownership accounts:

• A Tesla Model Y owner said Full Self-Driving won him over after 5,000 miles.

• In India, 20 EV owners shared range, charging, and service concerns alongside ownership highlights.

• A former Bronco Raptor owner switched to Tesla's Model Y but quickly identified one downside.

• After switching to a Kia EV6, a former Nissan Altima driver questioned going back.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.