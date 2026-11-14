Photo Credit: YouTube

A squishy toy from a child's collection was found to contain a restricted plastic-softening chemical at about 1.7 times Singapore's permissible limit, raising safety concerns.

Here's what to know

CNA Insider (@CNAInsider) tested 18 squishies, including six liquid- or gel-filled toys, six slow-rising varieties, and six stretchy ones, in a YouTube video.

Investigators collected six from children and purchased another 12 following overseas recalls and warnings involving benzene and restricted phthalates.

While no benzene was detected, six toys contained restricted phthalates. Only one exceeded Singapore's stated limit, containing 1,726 milligrams per kilogram of DINP compared with the permissible 1,000 milligrams per kilogram.

Detected levels of two other phthalates, DEHP and DBP, were below the limit. A laboratory representative identified possible effects on children's reproductive development and liver function.

Exposure also depends on behavior. Whether a child puts a toy in their mouth and whether they wash their hands before meals can influence how much of the chemical enters their body.

More background

Third-degree burns suffered by a 13-year-old in the United States illustrated the potential consequences of squeezing a heat-exposed toy. According to CNA Insider, the squishy burst when the teenager squeezed it after it had spent more than four hours in a hot car.

To explore how hot a toy's filling could become, investigators in Singapore placed sealed bags containing 100 milliliters of water in a parked car. With outdoor temperatures around 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit), CNA Insider recorded 60 C (140 F) in the dashboard bag.

Associate professor Valerio Isoni, whose work explores chemical processes, helped test three toys at that temperature for three hours. All three appeared intact afterward, but one ruptured when squeezed. Both the filling material and shell thickness helped account for the different outcomes.

"Well, they might look intact, but that doesn't mean they are necessarily safe," Isoni explained. "For example, we need to remember that these have been exposed for three hours. But how do they behave when you start playing with them?"

What's being done?

Refunds were being offered for the toy, Kiddy Palace told CNA Insider, and the retailer said it had withdrawn the product from stores and quarantined its stock.

According to the retailer, its work with suppliers also included ensuring products met regulatory requirements.

"Why are we going after Kiddy Palace and not naming the actual company manufacturing it? Kiddy Palace did not source the material. Why aren't we naming and shaming the ones who did?" one commenter asked.

Among the precautions listed on squishy packaging was to check for leaks or tears, CNA Insider reported. The warnings also advised against using excessive force and leaving the toys in sun-exposed cars. An adult, not a child, should retrieve a heat-exposed toy after it has cooled, Isoni advised.

Mishka, the child whose collection included the toy that exceeded the limit, offered a new direction for others.

"I'll tell my friends that before they buy it, they have to check if they are safe and they have been tested," she said.

Where can I learn more?

Safety concerns have prompted warnings and recalls for other consumer products, too.

• The CPSC warns consumers to never microwave squishy toys because of burn hazards.

• Parents were told to stop using recalled high chairs and toys sold at Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

• Inmo recalled Air3 smart glasses after an overheating arm posed a hazard.

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