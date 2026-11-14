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Tesla's planned $10 billion solar factory in Texas could expand domestic panel production and create nearly 10,000 permanent jobs.

The project is still in the site preparation stage, with commercial production set for 2029.

Here's what to know

Crews broke ground on roughly 3,000 acres in Fort Bend County, according to Teslarati.

A homestead in use and equipment staging areas are among the features visible in drone footage released by videographer S.E. Robinson Jr. The footage also documents extensive clearing and grading underway across much of the property.

Silicon ingots and wafers, coated cells, and finished solar modules would all be made within the same manufacturing operation. The vertically integrated complex is identified as Project Crystal Sun in public filings submitted in July under the state's Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation Act.

Tesla projects roughly 1,900 permanent positions when operations begin, growing to 9,712 by 2033. Construction employment is expected to peak at 1,147 jobs.

More background

For solar customers, the proposal could mean a substantial new American source of products. Project Crystal Sun is one of the country's largest efforts to consolidate the solar supply chain.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said Tesla and SpaceX may each manufacture 100 gigawatts of solar products annually in the United States.

An economic analysis accompanying the proposal estimated that Project Crystal Sun could contribute $107 billion to the state's gross domestic product over decades.

Where can I learn more?

Tesla's proposed factory comes as U.S. solar manufacturing grows and the company's solar business faces challenges.

• Solar factories promised a boom, but much capacity remains only on paper.

• Solar manufacturing has topped 100 gigawatts, with real output following years of promises.

• Global solar factories have 1.2 terawatts of excess capacity, yet U.S. buyers may still pay more.

• Tesla's Solar Roof exit has left installers with six-figure losses and support questions for owners.

• Tesla Solar customers describe working systems but slow service, while one homeowner's bill nearly tripled.

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