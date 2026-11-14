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A Florida homeowner is facing extensive damage after historic rainfall left her Jensen Beach house filled with sewage. "It's like a total teardown; we had people come, and everything in there has been sewer water sitting in hot heat," she said.

Here's what to know

Flooding forced evacuations along Hyline Drive on Florida's Treasure Coast, according to WPBF 25 News. Residents continued to face standing water and damage to their houses as they sought help recovering.

Lisa French of Skyline Heights found floodwater inside her house when her family returned, she told 25 News. Backed-up toilets and showers had prompted them to leave.

French worried that she could lose her home and be unable to host Thanksgiving or celebrate Christmas there with her boys. She said that neither she nor her neighbors had flood insurance because the area was not designated a flood zone.

More background

French said officials told her that water pumped from Port St. Lucie into the nearby Savannas Preserve contributed to her neighborhood's flooding.

According to 25 News, excess water moves south through the preserve when surrounding ground becomes saturated. French said the water was difficult to remove because her neighborhood sits at the same level as the preserve.

French said her husband cut into the walls to check how far moisture had spread. She also reported fecal matter and strong odors. "Right now, it's like a hot box because there's sewer water 4-6 inches high everywhere," she said. "My floors are up."

Worsening extreme weather disasters threaten public health, community safety, and financial stability in overlapping ways.

What's being done?

Residents raised their concerns with county leaders. Martin County officials told 25 News that crews were assessing local watersheds' ability to accommodate floodwaters while responding to flooding concerns.

"Habitat for Humanity is working with United Way right now for a shelter ... plus other help," Martin County District 1 Commissioner Eileen Vargas said. Martin County Public Works official Jim Gorton added that temporary housing was also being arranged and urged affected residents to make their contact information available.

French said emergency services and other resources, along with local and federal leaders, were offering her family support as she hoped to restore her home and return to her everyday routine.

"A lot of these neighbors have become our family, like our close family, and my goal is to keep this property and live on this property. Make sure this doesn't happen again," French told 25 News.

Where can I learn more?

Other Florida homeowners have dealt with the same problems facing French's family: flood damage, displacement, and gaps in insurance coverage.

• Homeowners face gaps in flood coverage as most policies exclude damage from flooding.

• A family displaced by Ian says insurance won't cover seawall collapse.

• A couple received just $2,279 from a $713,000 policy after losing their home.

• Deerfield Beach families face a year of displacement after three floods in six years.

• Panama City bought a hard-to-sell flooded home for conversion into a catch basin.

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