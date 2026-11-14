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Some young AI millionaires in California are choosing mansions that can house their families for decades, including future children and aging parents, rather than buying starter homes.

Beyond the extra space, these buyers want wellness amenities that turn their homes into private retreats.

Here's what to know

Wealthy buyers in their late 20s and 30s want Bay Area homes that can accommodate relatives in accessory dwelling units as well as nannies or other household staff, according to The San Francisco Standard. They are looking for large, private properties with flexible layouts.

Alexander Lurie, an agent with City Real Estate, said people are building fortunes in artificial intelligence in less time than it took with earlier technology giants.

"The Googles and the Facebooks took 15 or 20 years to have that equity be worth a lot," Lurie said. "Now, instead of people waiting decades to get their wealth, they're waiting single-digit years. We're seeing them about 10 years earlier than before, and the amount of wealth they have is so staggering."

Vanguard real estate agent Marco Carvajal told the Standard that the stress of house-hunting helps explain why some buyers pay millions above asking price. They don't want to repeat the process, so these under-40s dominating the luxury real estate market are planning to live in these homes for long periods.

More background

Like previous generations of new homeowners, today's luxury buyers are prioritizing homes near work and neighborhood shops to save time.

But unlike previous generations, buyers now have a growing interest in meditation rooms and red-light devices as luxury buyers put recovery ahead of entertaining guests. They also describe wine storage being marketed as "beverage coolers," while wet bars are becoming coffee stations, per the Standard.

Tyler Stewart, an agent with Heath Real Estate, saw this demand firsthand at her $10 million listing in Sausalito. The property featured a gym equipped with a treadmill and Peloton plus a sauna, steam shower, and solarium enclosed in glass. Still, three visiting AI founders under 30 discussed expanding the gym or adding a second sauna overlooking the hillside.

And outside of exercise and recovery amenities, some health-focused buyers worry about plastics in artificial turf and pesticides used on golf courses. Developers are responding to concerns about "orange sky" days and climate change by adding whole-home filtration systems and air conditioning, the Standard reported.

What's being done?

Luxury home developer Felim O'Reilly is designing a property at 326-328 27th St. in San Francisco's Noe Valley neighborhood to adapt as household needs change.

Its accessory dwelling unit can serve as a home office or accommodate extended-family stays, giving owners flexibility.

The home also has two primary suites. One sits alongside the other bedrooms, allowing parents to stay near young children. The other occupies the top floor, offering separation as children grow older, according to the Standard.

An elevator provides access for children and grandparents alike.

O'Reilly is also addressing buyers' desire for both heavily insulated walls and reliable internet throughout the home. He is installing signal boosters throughout the floors alongside wired internet connections.

These practical features sit alongside heavily veined marble, bright tile, and dark cabinetry, a departure from the white-and-gray palette that younger buyers are leaving behind.

"It is future-proof," he said, per the Standard. "There's nothing left to think about."

Where can I learn more?

These young AI millionaires are navigating sudden wealth while choosing homes that can grow with their families.

• AI's newly rich struggle with purpose as a luxury clinic charges $131,000 a week.

• California's costliest ZIP code has a $10.7 million median home price, the nation's highest.

• Near New York City, an only child seeks neighboring homes for aging parents.

• U.S. senior housing needs $1 trillion by 2050 as baby boomers turn 80.

• California desert home values are 22% below their peak in 2022, giving buyers leverage.

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