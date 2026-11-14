Photo Credit: iStock

A California taco truck owner described being forced to raise menu prices earlier this year to keep up with utilities.

With fuel costs now falling, it has provided relief to them and other food truck owners.

Here's what to know

Gasoline prices decreased across the country, dropping the national average below $4 for the first time since early August, according to GasBuddy.

Fresno fell 11 cents to a $5.54-per-gallon average for regular gasoline. Nearby, the Quick Fill in Tulare, California, was the cheapest place to buy regular gasoline in the Visalia-Tulare area, at $4.69 a gallon, down from around $6.36 a gallon.

The drop has helped small businesses on wheels like South Valley food truck, Tacos San Marcos. CEO Carina Gomez ABC30, "We did increase our pricing at the beginning of this year because of the price increase in gas. Vegetables and meat, everything is expensive, because everything needs transportation to get to us."

More background

Beyond ingredient and gas expenses, running a single truck's generator for eight to nine hours costs about $30.

"You just multiply that by 6. If all the food trucks are working on the same day, it just gets expensive," Gomez explained.

Small businesses aren't the only ones bearing the financial burden of keeping up with fuel prices. Celeste Ontiveros, a Tulare native living in Southern California, said a fill-up for her Chevrolet Malibu cost $75 when gasoline prices peaked.

For many struggling to keep up with inflated utility prices, Palmetto offers a $0-down option with a potential average electric-bill savings of 40%.

What's being done?

Cooler weather that comes with seasonal change is believed to have reduced demand, sending gasoline and diesel prices lower according to GasBuddy.

Gomez said the financial challenge, even as fuel prices eased, is nothing new after surviving the pandemic.

"Our sales always do go up a little bit when gas prices go down," she said.

For Southern California residents, Palmetto's $0-down solar offer provides another potential route to lower household energy spending, with stated average electric-bill savings of 40%. Depending on a household's electricity expenses and actual results, savings could reach thousands of dollars annually, leaving more room for costs such as groceries and transportation.

Where can I learn more?

High fuel prices have put pressure on other California businesses and food providers.

• A California mobile dog groomer scales back routes while paying $4,000 monthly for fuel.

• California diesel prices hit a record $8.09, threatening to push grocery bills higher.

• Riverside County farmers say $8 diesel forces cutbacks, potentially raising grocery costs for consumers.

• Southern California food banks face rising fuel costs as federal aid also falls.

• Kern County drivers cut back on driving as diesel hits a record $7.81.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.