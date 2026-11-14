Photo Credit: Dogleg Social

A $25.6 million golf and entertainment venue planned for Mishawaka, Indiana, could offer residents more than a place to practice their swing, with plans for fire pits, live music, and a screen. Not everyone is cheering the details of the deal, though.

Here's what to know

After six years of planning, the project received unanimous support from Mishawaka's City Council for a five-year tax abatement, according to WSBT 22.

The company hopes to attract workers, residents, and investment with a destination on 17.8 acres in Juday Creek Business Park, beside the Mishawaka Fieldhouse.

Photo Credit: DoglegSocial.com

"We have in recent years constructed a water treatment plant, and then the Field House itself has been constructed," Gregg Hixenbaugh, Mishawaka City Council president, said. "But really, we haven't seen the type of spillover development that we had hoped to see in that area."

Council members see the venue as a potential catalyst for additional development in the business park. The five-year tax abatement begins at 100% and falls by 10% each year. Its very existence rankled some users in the comments section.

"Tax abatement is theft!" one said.

Another poster attacked the process, arguing that the Council "gives tax breaks to its friends and picks the winners and losers" while adding to inflationary pressures.

More background

The outlet highlighted that renderings place fire pits, a live-music stage, and a jumbotron around a turf fairway, adding entertainment options alongside golf.

The mix of outdoor amenities and indoor entertainment is intended to appeal to golfers and nongolfers alike. Developers envision the venue as a destination for a night out. Plans also call for hosting corporate events and visiting travel teams.

"I'm most excited for the people who aren't golfers that come here," Ryan Kring, founder and developer of Dogleg Social, told WSBT. "Because they're going to be amazed when they walk in and see all the different amenities that are available."

What's being done?

The station said developers are working with local high schools on offseason access to the space for their sports teams. The facility will operate year-round.

Developers expect the official opening in June 2028, following a groundbreaking scheduled for April. Those plans move forward with the council's tax-abatement approval secured.

The process that handed over the tax abatement prompted more discourse in the comments section.

"When do residents get to apply for a tax abatement?" one person asked. "Let's switch this around and make businesses pay for our taxes!"

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