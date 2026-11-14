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City leaders in Bloomington, Minnesota, approved rate increases for four essential utility services Monday, sparking concerns about community input and the added cost.

Here's what to know

5 Eyewitness News reported that the rate increases will add about $70 each year to the average homeowner's utility bill. Wastewater costs would rise 9%, while water rates would increase 3%. Stormwater and garbage and solid waste would both climb 4%.

After a public hearing Monday night, Bloomington City Council members voted unanimously for the rate hikes, but some residents, including Tom Kendall, questioned the timing of the discussion.

"By the way, it's not an accident that the Vikings are playing football today, and they're hosting this kind of conversation," he said.

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What's being done?

According to 5 Eyewitness News, city officials said higher water treatment costs, deteriorating infrastructure, and utility operating expenses are behind the rate increase.

Bloomington's deputy finance officer, Kari Carlson, noted that maintaining utility service standards wouldn't be possible without them.

"Well, we do have forecasted increases in utilities, and we try to keep them as reasonable as possible, and as we get closer, we always try to refine that and bring it down," Carlson said, per the outlet.

For Kendall, though, the rate increase is simply another thing to worry about. "The cost of everything is putting an increased pressure on people, making it harder and harder to make ends meet," Kendall told 5 Eyewitness News.

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Where can I learn more?

Higher utility bills are squeezing household budgets beyond Bloomington, too.

• In Blaine, Minnesota, residents say water bills doubled after rate hikes, while officials cite increased usage.

• In Medina County, Ohio, residents worry about water and sewer hikes squeezing their budgets.

• In Chandler, Arizona, proposed water and waste hikes could add $6 to monthly bills.

• In Ramara, Ontario, ratepayers sued the township over 8% water and 15% wastewater hikes.

• In Lompoc, California, residents say wastewater bills jumped sixfold after officials scrapped a usage cap.

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