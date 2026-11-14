Photo Credit: Jackery

A reviewer ran a full-size refrigerator for 11 hours on Jackery's FridgeGuard, an automatic energy backup priced under $800.

They found the device capably takes over when electricity fails, keeping food cold without a whole-home system.

Here's what to know

As David Dritsas' review on Popular Mechanics laid out, FridgeGuard is designed to remain connected to an appliance so it can provide backup automatically. That removes the need for someone having to set up a portable power station after an outage. It has one 120-volt AC outlet, an 800-watt output, and a 1,024-watt-hour battery.

Dritsas tested the device with his full-size French-door refrigerator with a bottom freezer. Keeping a refrigerator running during a blackout can help households avoid food spoilage and the expense of replacing groceries.

FridgeGuard's single outlet and output limit favor backing up essential loads over running numerous appliances. Those loads don't have to be refrigerators. The unit can also power aquarium equipment, automatic pet feeders, or a garage freezer, according to Dritsas.

More background

FridgeGuard's smaller dimensions make it easier to fit on a cabinet or place out of the way. It weighs 23 pounds, compared with more than 40 pounds for rival units discussed in the review.

Beyond the automatic backup, Dritsas revealed the app allows users away from home to receive notifications when grid power fails and when the battery starts running low.

For households with variable electricity rates, a time-of-use mode offers a potential way to lower costs. For example, the device can power a refrigerator from its battery during expensive hours and use grid electricity during cheaper hours. However, Dritsas said determining actual savings would require months of testing.

What can be done?

Households needing longer backup can reach 2,048 watt-hours of capacity by adding Jackery's expansion battery, according to the review. Dritsas suggested considering alternatives for frequent blackouts lasting longer than 12 hours, as some competitors offer more capacity and output.

Jackery includes feet for vertical placement, but wall mounts cost an additional $29. Recharging with a portable solar panel requires an $89 proprietary adapter. Dritsas noted the competing units reviewed include wall mounts and built-in solar inputs.

FridgeGuard's filters can be cleaned or replaced, a useful feature in kitchens with airborne cooking particles. Users reach them by removing the unit's two vents, the review noted. Its lithium iron phosphate battery has a rated lifespan of as many as 6,000 charging cycles, which Dritsas calculated is equivalent to about 16 years of daily cycling.

He emphasized the convenience of having backup in place before an outage strikes, and he noted that Jackery's product is the "simplest and most economical way to go" for consumers looking to back up an essential device like a fridge.

"It's easy to set up and the epitome of instant automation," Dritsas concluded on Popular Mechanics.

Where can I learn more?

Keeping groceries cold during an outage is one practical use for a backup battery.

• Jackery's $619 portable battery can expand to 11 kilowatt-hours, offering renters backup power.

• A Jackery Explorer 1000 owner said the device saved $300 in groceries during an outage.

• An apartment renter kept the refrigerator running with a Jackery during a power outage.

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