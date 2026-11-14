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A nearly $25 burger drew scrutiny on Reddit alongside the unexpected administrative fee that prompted a Denver diner's complaint.

Here's what to know

As Wide Open Country documented, the burger and truffle fries at Earls Kitchen and Bar came to $30.86. The diner said in the Reddit thread that he withheld a tip out of frustration with the 3% administrative fee.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Can a guy even enjoy a burger without being harassed and extorted in this godforsaken place?" the original poster wrote. "This pissed me off. No tip for you!"

The meal's cost also drew criticism, as several commenters questioned the $3 charge for fries alongside a $24.75 "deluxe" burger.

A user reacted: "Is this at an airport restaurant inside a Disney or something??? $30 for burger and fries?"

Earls operates 67 locations nationwide, Wide Open Country noted. The original poster's receipt image indicated this location was in downtown Denver.

More background

Restaurant customers are also contending with high prices, the outlet added while providing a series of examples. According to FinanceBuzz, prices at fast-food chains rose 39-100% from 2014 to 2024.

Waffle House appeared on Mashed's list for increasing prices on certain items. Wendy's, McDonald's, KFC, Taco Bell, Shake Shack, and Burger King were also listed among chains that raised menu-item prices in 2026.

Wide Open Country revealed shoppers have raised concerns about unexpected checkout costs beyond restaurants, too. Circle K and 7-Eleven were accused of charging customers more at checkout than their shelf labels indicated, a Guardian investigation found.

From 2023 to 2025, the probe found Circle K failed 35% of price-accuracy inspections in Florida. The failure rates were 62% in North Carolina and 82% in Columbus, Ohio. The Guardian also reported that in Colorado and Utah, 47% of 7-Eleven's price-check inspections ended in failure.

What can be done?

One remedy to counteract such a fee and high prices is withholding a tip.

Other users suggested bringing the fee to the attention of the restaurant and trying to get it removed, especially if it wasn't disclosed on the menu.

Some commenters suggested making burgers at home.

"You can make four burgers at home for that price," one commenter wrote.

Someone else had a theory for how Earls arrived at an admin fee.

"Admin fee is to compensate whoever made that burger's price for the unholy mental gymnastics they were doing," they joked.

One user said, "I'm charging a 'customer fee' next time I eat out."

Where can I learn more?

Other customers have raised similar complaints about fees and tipping requests.

• In Los Angeles, diners called a 20% mandatory tip and 5% admin fee "extortion."

• In Georgia, an Applebee's customer's seemingly inflated 20% tip sparked debate over tax calculations.

• A Domino's customer who always tipped $5 questioned how delivery fees affect tipping.

• A McDonald's customer received little sympathy after delivery fees nearly doubled a $22 order.

• At an airport self-checkout, a traveler buying water encountered an 18% tip request.

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