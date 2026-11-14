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A city in Florida is pursuing grant support and considering a multi-million-dollar funding commitment for a drainage project that residents hope will help protect their neighborhood from future flooding.

Here's what to know

Edgewater hopes to fund its proposed 27th Street Stormwater Drainage Improvement Project with support from Volusia County's Transform 386 grant program. The City Council has also noted the potential for "$2.5 million in local match or leveraged funds" for the project, according to News 6 ClickOrlando.

Upgrades are set to include two proposed 42-inch culverts that would increase stormwater flow by connecting the E-9 and Silver Palm canals along the 27th Street right-of-way. The hope is that the improved drainage would reduce flooding.

More background

Edgewater resident Tommy Smith and his family spent seven months in a rental during extensive home repairs after flooding brought 18 inches of water inside their home.

"I tell everybody it's very hard to clean your house with a shovel and a wheelbarrow," Smith told ClickOrlando. He said his family could return only after replacing the drywall, flooring, and electrical outlets.

The flooding destroyed Smith's neighbor's furniture and other possessions, requiring their home to be gutted.

This was not the first flood event to shake up the city. Edgewater residents are still reeling from the impacts of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in 2022. In a television report for News 6, Smith described carrying his mother-in-law through knee-deep water to evacuate their home in the wake of the storm.

More recent downpours have brought back the threat of damage and costly rebuilding.

What's being done?

At its Nov. 9 meeting, Edgewater's City Council advanced an application to the Transform 386 grant. Other funding details are still pending.

The city's long-term stormwater plans include the proposed connection between the canals.

"I'm for anything that will help the flooding issue here in this area," Smith told ClickOrlando.

Where can I learn more?

Other Florida communities are working to reduce flooding after residents were forced from their homes or faced repeated damage:

• Osceola County approved $2.5 million to track floodwaters after Hurricane Ian displaced residents.

• Manatee County is betting $125 million on drains, pipes, and outfalls to address recurring flooding.

• Tampa homeowners won a long-awaited flood relief project, but a legal fight looms.

• Near DeLand, homes cut off for weeks spurred a flood fix.

• Panama City bought a flooded home for a catch basin after its owner couldn't sell.

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