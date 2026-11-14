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After paying $200 for a professional air conditioner drain cleaning that accomplished no more than a home shop vacuum, one household was offered another costly fix, a $250 "acid treatment."

Here's what to know

In Reddit's r/hvacadvice, the original poster said their parents' AC was hard to keep clean because it has to "work against gravity twice." The evaporator unit was on the second floor, and the line went upward before dipping to ground level and then back up again.

They asked whether the proposed acid treatment was a legitimate way to remove "resistant scum" blocking the line of the 20-year-old system.

"As I understand it, the PVC pipes of drain lines are already pretty susceptible to diluted bleach, I can't imagine any sort of strong acid to be safe to dump down the line," they said.

More background

As the last step of their monthly cleaning routine, the OP used a shop vacuum.

Before vacuuming, they flushed the drain with a vinegar-based solution intended to address algae and bacteria, then rinsed it with warm water.

The clogs also required emergency vacuuming in addition to the regular maintenance.

After a technician recommended using bleach in place of vinegar to tackle more resistant buildup, the problem had lessened, but an expensive acid treatment to clear the scale seemed extreme.

What can be done?

The experts at Moss Heating, Cooling, & Plumbing say households should avoid corrosive cleaners, noting, "When you apply a traditional acidic cleaner to a modern microchannel coil, it doesn't just remove the dirt; it begins a chemical reaction that 'eats' the thin aluminum walls."

Reddit users shared the same sentiment.

"You can't chemically fix your way out of a drain pipe that's going uphill," one person said. They recommended a new drain line or condensate pump with an emergency shutoff.

"In the old days they said to use chlorine to keep the lines clear. Now no, because if it backs up to the coil it will eat the aluminum and cause a failure," another advised.

One person suggested shortening the maintenance interval to weekly vinegar flushing.

"Have not had a clog since I started this a couple of years ago. No vacuuming has been needed," they said.

Where can I learn more?

Other homeowners have raised similar questions about pricey AC cleanings and add-on treatments.

• In Texas, a homeowner received three $600 AC cleaning quotes that commenters called an upsell.

• A homeowner was offered a $600 bleach spray before another HVAC professional identified dust.

• A widowed homeowner received a $10,000 HVAC cleaning quote, prompting comparisons to replacement costs.

• A homeowner paid $3,200 for UV treatment before learning the AC needed cleaning instead.

• A new homeowner questioned an $11,000 HVAC quote for purported bacterial buildup after scam warnings.

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