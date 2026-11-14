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Figure AI wants an overnight supervisor who can troubleshoot humanoid robots while overseeing the machines and their human operators.

Here's what to know

According to Business Insider, the night-shift coordinator job pays $40 to $45 an hour and is a contract-to-hire position based in Santa Clara, California. The posting requires a weekend shift as part of the 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. schedule.

Robot malfunctions and safety concerns will fall to the coordinator, who will also organize shifts and guide staff. At times, the role will involve controlling the humanoid machines directly.

Figure AI expects the coordinator to work alongside its robot operators and remain on their feet for most of each shift.

More background

Figure AI was founded in 2022 and is one of a growing number of companies trying to introduce humanoid robots into homes and businesses.

According to PitchBook data cited by Business Insider, robotics and physical artificial intelligence companies worldwide attracted $33.4 billion in investments in the first half of the year, surpassing the $28.7 billion raised throughout 2025.

That figure was also far above the nearly $5 billion raised in 2020.

The company said it reached a $39 billion valuation after raising $1 billion in a Parkway Venture Capital-led Series C round.

What's being done?

Manufacturing, retail, warehousing, and shipping and logistics are Figure AI's initial goals. The company said these industries face particularly acute labor shortages and described its focus as supplying resources for jobs people don't want to do.

Figure AI plans to expand into more complex tasks after focusing on structured, repetitive work.

Business Insider reported that Figure AI is also hiring humanoid robot operators as part of its effort to develop those capabilities. Their direct work with the machines will involve testing and verifying new skills and behaviors.

Figure AI's job posting also sets a physical requirement for coordinator applicants. They must be able to safely move and carry loads weighing up to 50 pounds, including equipment and humanoid hardware.

Where can I learn more?

These stories cover other jobs done by humanoid robots.

• In Denmark, humanoid robots are learning to restock shelves, but only after dark.

• A new humanoid robot drops to its knees when workers get too close.

• At Berlin's IFA, Xpeng says its humanoid has entered mass production.

• Japan is deploying a humanoid ambulance to repair robots and swap in replacements.

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