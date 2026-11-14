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A Washington-area homeowner facing an $11,400 HVAC replacement bill needed advice on heating and cooling a 400-square-foot apartment.

The five-figure estimate left the first-time homeowner wondering whether switching systems would be a better use of their money.

Here's what to know

On Reddit, they said the fee included labor for a 1.5-ton replacement unit, and the one-bedroom apartment's current system was installed in 2008 and had developed water and refrigerant leaks.

Removing the old equipment might free up a closet, the homeowner hoped. They were considering a ductless mini-split with separate indoor units in the living room and bedroom instead of retaining the ducted setup.

"I'm learning as I go and do not want the impending cold weather to push me into making a rushed decision and overpay," the original poster said.

For homeowners weighing efficient replacements, Palmetto compares HVAC and heat-pump solutions and can help you find vetted installers through its Comfort Plan network. Efficient equipment can reduce energy expenses and exposure to higher grid prices.

More background

The apartment's existing ductwork became a major consideration in the responses. Several users recommended keeping a ducted system, while another noted that a ducted mini-split could also be an option.

Beyond equipment prices, users emphasized the importance of room layout and comfort.

One person cited lower energy use and quieter operation as advantages of mini-splits, but another said heating-season needs also belonged in the comparison. That included local winter temperatures and whether the existing equipment uses gas.

Keeping the existing ducts presented a different installation scenario from adding separate living-room and bedroom units. The same commenter urged the homeowner to account for materials, labor, and drywall work when comparing costs.

What can be done?

One Redditor, who said they worked with HVAC systems, advised seeking additional estimates covering both mini-splits and a like-for-like replacement.

The discussion also highlighted what to check in each estimate, from old-unit removal and drainage to permits and inspections. Equipment models, refrigerant lines, and labor warranties were also on the checklist.

For homeowners concerned about upfront and ongoing expenses, Palmetto's Comfort Plan offers $0-down options and potential heating and cooling savings of up to 50%. Palmetto Comfort Plans also include 12 years of free maintenance.

As some commenters noted, property-management or homeowners association rules could affect outdoor equipment and refrigerant lines running through walls, and they recommended checking those requirements.

Where property permissions allow, pairing solar with an efficient electric HVAC system can further reduce utility spending and make a home more self-reliant. EasyHome offers a solar comparison-shopping tool to help homeowners make sure they get the best deal on an installation.

Where can I learn more?

Other homeowners have also wrestled with high HVAC quotes and questions about what the price covers.

• A Washington homeowner faced a $7,000 heating repair quote or a $22,300 replacement.

• A Washington homeowner's $18,000 HVAC breakdown exposed a $3,000 warranty coverage gap.

• A homeowner received four AC replacement quotes ranging from $4,800 to $8,000, sparking debate.

• A Connecticut homeowner received a $25,000 HVAC installation quote, then priced equipment at $15,000.

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