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A homeowner in east-central Canada preparing to install a heat pump wondered whether a backup furnace would automatically take over during a power outage.

While the furnace was connected to a generator, commenters pointed out that keeping the heat running could require more than backup electricity.

Here's what to know

On Reddit, the Ontario homeowner said the planned heat pump would be left off the home's 14-kilowatt Generac generator. They intended to keep their propane furnace as backup heat, with the furnace already connected to the generator.

"Is there anything I need to do in the setup for when the power goes out?" the homeowner asked. " … will [the heat] just switch over to my furnace since it's on the Generac automatically?"

One commenter said the thermostat's controls needed to switch to the furnace if the heat pump could not supply heat. The generator would also have to power the thermostat, with the commenter noting that some use outdoor temperature as a prompt to turn on.

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More background

The homeowner said they could keep working and maintain Wi-Fi during outages because the generator powered their office. The backup supply also served household essentials, including the furnace, refrigerator, freezer, and well and septic pumps, along with an induction stove and microwave.

But they said they believed only one breaker space remained on the transfer switch and said the heat pump would not fit.

The same commenter pointed to a subpanel as a possible way to add physical space for breakers and suggested asking an electrician to assess the setup.

What can be done?

The commenter added that an installer could arrange for the furnace to take over during an outage by using relays that detect the power loss and disable the heat pump.

Another person advised that simulating a power outage could help confirm that the furnace took over as intended.

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Where can I learn more?

Other homeowners have faced similar questions about keeping the heat on during outages:

• An Idaho homeowner considering generator-powered heat learned a gas furnace could provide practical backup.

• In eastern Ontario, heat pump owners said their backup furnaces rarely run.

• A U.K. homeowner learned their gas boiler needs electricity to keep heating during blackouts.

• A homeowner sought automatically switching backup power for an oil furnace and two sump pumps.

• A Maine homeowner kept oil heat as backup but worried pipes could freeze.

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