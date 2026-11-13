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Buying or selling items online often means meeting a stranger to complete the transaction. Toronto police plan to make those handoffs safer by providing exchange areas at police stations.

Here's what to know

The zones will be located at police stations across Toronto, according to an Instagram post by Toronto Culture.

"Toronto police are introducing designated buy-and-sell exchange zones at police stations across the city to help make online marketplace transactions safer," it said.

Users welcomed the announcement and shared how they arrange their own exchanges.

For some users, meeting at a police station was already a familiar practice.

"Been meeting at police parking lots for years!" one person said.

Another pointed to a similar option elsewhere in the Toronto area: "We have this in Peel already."

What can be done?

Beyond choosing a meeting place, one user suggested making the exchange location a condition of the sale from the outset.

"That's an awesome idea! Love that! I know so many people who have been scammed!! If someone won't meet up at a location like this then you know they are sketchy," one user said.

Where can I learn more?

Choosing where to meet is just one safety consideration when buying or selling with strangers. These stories cover an unwanted home visit, counterfeit goods, and fake ticket sales.

• A man says Meta's Muse AI gave out his address and sent over a buyer.

• A U.S. buyer's iPhone lost service before the seller requested its return.

• Police found 15,000 counterfeit vinyl records tied to a London seller who was jailed.

• An Ontario couple sold 107 fake Taylor Swift tickets but may avoid jail time.

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