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Solar water heater owners in Malta may be eligible for up to €500 to help maintain their systems, extending financial support beyond installation to cover the cost of keeping them in working order.

Here's what to know

The Times of Malta reported that maintenance grant applications opened on Nov. 9, according to a statement by Malta's Regulator for Energy & Water Services.

Beneficiaries of the 2021 Solar Water Heater Scheme can seek this support for the solar water heating systems funded through that program.

Receiving the original grant, however, does not automatically qualify owners for the additional assistance. The original grant must have been paid at least five years earlier.

The 2021 scheme was introduced through government notice 539, and its rules provide for maintenance assistance.

What can be done?

Owners must use the Regulator for Energy & Water Services website to submit their grant applications.

Applicants must meet the original scheme's eligibility conditions and submit a supplier's receipt documenting their maintenance expenses.

The review process will follow the rules of the 2021 Solar Water Heater Scheme.

Where can I learn more?

Malta's grant helps owners cover the cost of keeping their solar water heaters running after installation. These stories explore solar water heating, secondhand heating panels, and financial incentives for home energy upgrades in other countries.

• An Australian family plans midday solar water heating, while owners say one element often suffices.

• A homeowner bought 14 secondhand solar heat panels, with 11 still delivering 60,000 BTU hourly.

• Massachusetts town Wellesley offers home solar rebates reaching $15,000, alongside $30,000 business incentives.

• In Thailand, 1 million households could receive 50,000 baht for solar and sell electricity.

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