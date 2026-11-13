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After a gas leak forced retired Baltimore educator Sherry Frazier and her daughter out of their home, a nonprofit helped transform the house into an all-electric home powered in part by solar panels.

Here's what to know

People who cannot afford repairs, weatherization, or electrification can get help from the Baltimore-based Green & Healthy Homes Initiative, the nonprofit that coordinated Frazier's renovation, according to Canary Media.

Frazier, who taught Baltimore public school students with disabilities, recalled the frightening symptoms she and her daughter experienced before the renovation.

"We had bad headaches and were kind of dizzy, wobbly on our feet," she said.

GHHI provides direct public health services in Baltimore and Providence, R.I., and advises roughly 50 cities and a dozen states. Thousands of homes have received the nonprofit's help.

For homeowners exploring efficient heating and cooling, Palmetto helps compare HVAC and heat pump solutions and find vetted installers through its Comfort Plan network. Efficient equipment can help households manage energy expenses and their exposure to higher energy prices.

More background

Residents can remain exposed to hazards if underlying repairs go unaddressed, so GHHI handles those needs before replacing appliances.

Mold, deteriorating roofs, asbestos, and lead are among the problems most likely to affect the oldest homes. According to Canary Media, the median age of U.S. housing is 44 years.

Frazier and her daughter experienced symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning when their furnace leaked. Gas-powered furnaces, water heaters, dryers, and stoves emit pollutants linked to that danger as well as heart attacks, asthma, and cancer.

GHHI's efforts to prevent childhood lead poisoning led it to examine broader conditions inside people's homes. The nonprofit began in Baltimore with lead poisoning prevention as its mission.

Ruth Ann Norton, GHHI's president and CEO, explained in a July webinar that the work required the organization "to think holistically about housing."

What's being done?

Maryland's EmPOWER program and private contributions from utilities, healthcare businesses, and philanthropic groups fund GHHI's work. The nonprofit combines repairs, weatherization, and appliance replacement, paying the entire cost for qualifying homes.

For homeowners pursuing a different route to upgrades, Palmetto's Comfort Plan offers $0-down options and states that heating and cooling costs could fall by up to 50%. Palmetto Comfort Plans also include 12 years of free maintenance, helping households manage equipment upkeep alongside energy spending.

Frazier's retrofit pairs electric appliances with power-producing solar panels. Combining solar with efficient electric HVAC equipment can further help manage utility spending and make a home more self-reliant. Homeowners considering that combination can use EasyHome's solar comparison shopping tool to weigh installation offers and help secure the best deal.

"I feel a lot safer in the home [and] my utility bill for heat and air conditioning is much lower," she said.

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