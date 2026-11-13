Photo Credit: iStock

A U.K. homeowner shared performance data from their heat pump system heading into its third winter, expressing delight at how the unit has kept the property comfortable.

Here's what to know

On Reddit, they said they spent roughly £28 ($37) on electricity for their heat pump in January, keeping their detached house at about 70 to 72 degrees Fahrenheit (21 to 22 degrees Celsius). They noted that their former gas heating bills were two to three times that amount.

Photo Credit: Reddit

January electricity use totaled 408 kilowatt-hours for the system in the small detached home, which was built in 1991. Consumption reached 22 kilowatt-hours on its toughest winter day.

The owner reported an overall efficiency score of 3.6, compared with a seasonal score of 3.9 for space heating alone. The space heating figure means the system supplied roughly 3.9 units of heat per unit of electricity consumed.

Octopus installed the homeowner's 4-kilowatt Daikin heat pump in early 2024 at an out-of-pocket cost of £900 ($1,198).

For homeowners weighing similar upgrades, Palmetto compares efficient heating and cooling solutions and can help you find vetted installers through its Comfort Plan network. More efficient equipment can help households manage energy expenses and avoid being hit with higher energy prices.

More background

The homeowner's Octopus Intelligent Go electricity rate is 6.6 pence (8.7 cents) per kilowatt-hour. The property also has 26.5 kilowatt-hours of battery storage and a 4.5-kilowatt solar array.

When one commenter suggested increasing the permitted temperature overshoot, the homeowner explained, "I found the overshoot meant that it gets too hot in the house at lower outdor temps."

The homeowner's hot water cylinder gets a weekly temperature boost to 127.4 degrees Fahrenheit (53 degrees Celsius). Its nightly heating cycle runs at 1 a.m. and targets 107.6 degrees Fahrenheit (42 degrees Celsius).

What can be done?

Homeowners considering a heat pump can ask an installer how the system would work with existing pipework, handle temperature overshoot, and schedule water heating.

Upfront expense and ongoing upkeep also matter when evaluating a replacement. Palmetto's Comfort Plan offers $0-down options, helping homeowners to lower heating and cooling costs by up to 50%. Its Comfort Plans also include 12 years of free maintenance, supporting households with servicing as well as reducing monthly energy spending.

The Reddit owner's solar and battery setup pairs solar panels with an efficient electric HVAC system to further manage utility spending and make a home more self-reliant. For homeowners exploring that combination, EasyHome offers a solar comparison shopping tool to weigh installation offers and help secure the best deal.

Where can I learn more?

Other U.K. homeowners have shared their own experiences with heat pump comfort and running costs.

• In the U.K., a heat pump held rooms at 21 degrees Celsius before peak rate pricing changed plans.

• A U.K. homeowner said heat pumps beat gas on running costs under updated pricing.

• In Scotland, a homeowner reconsidered fears of £500 winter bills for a 12-kilowatt heat pump.

• In 500-year-old U.K. homes, heat pumps kept rooms warm while undercutting oil heating costs.

• A U.K. homeowner logged 520% efficiency after replacing oil heating in a 1760 solid-wall home.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.