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An unexpected visitor captured on municipal cameras in a French Riviera commune may mark a first for France: a porcupine making its way across the border from neighboring Italy.

The animal was spotted wandering through Castellar, near Menton, after midnight, potentially marking a new stage in the species' expanding range.

Here's what to know

The commune announced the discovery on Facebook after identifying the animal in footage taken around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, according to The Connexion.

"Present in neighbouring Italy since antiquity and observed for many years very close to our Alpine borders, the porcupine has finally crossed over," the mairie, or town hall, said. "It is officially in the commune of Castellar, in Alpes-Maritimes, that it makes its very first notable incursion into French territory."

René Bonvallat, who works for the French Office for Biodiversity's Alpes-Maritimes departmental service, told The Connexion that the porcupine probably crossed from Italy on its own. The species is rapidly expanding its range there.

"It is capable of travelling long distances to find food and moves around quite easily," Bonvallat said.

More background

While residents claim to have seen porcupines in the 1980s, there is no evidence confirming the earlier sightings in neighboring Monti.

It's unclear how the animal will affect agriculture in Castellar. The potential concern stems from the porcupine's diet of tubers and fruit, which could impact local food availability and agriculture.

Bonvallat said French officials had not studied the porcupine's biology, as the species had not previously been established in France, and its potential effect on local wildlife is still uncertain.

What's being done?

The question now is whether more porcupines are entering Alpes-Maritimes or if this was a lone animal. Further visual evidence could help clarify that.

Bonvallat noted that authorities in Italy had kept porcupine protections in place despite crop damage attributed to the animals.

Bonvallat said the animals' presence near the border had already alerted officials to the possibility of porcupines reaching France.

The mairie welcomed the unexpected arrival as an encouraging development for wildlife.

"At a time when news about biodiversity loss is often alarming, this spontaneous arrival is excellent news," it said. "It demonstrates the gradual recovery of new habitats by large wild animals."

Where can I learn more?

The Castellar sighting raises practical questions about where porcupines are moving and what their arrival could mean for local crops and wildlife.

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