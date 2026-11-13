Photo Credit: iStock

New Jersey residents facing electricity charges that have risen by as much as one-fifth since June 2025 will have an opportunity to weigh in on how the state evaluates new nuclear projects, including what developers must disclose about the potential impacts on their power bills.

Here's what to know

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities invited public feedback on its draft Expression of Interest Guidance Document starting Nov. 9, ROI-NJ reported. Companies considering advanced nuclear development in New Jersey would have to meet the document's disclosure requirements.

Once finalized, the guidance would set the terms for how the board evaluates developers' preliminary proposals. Required disclosures could address issues such as ratepayer costs, safety, impacts on surrounding communities, and other topics of concern to residents.

More background

Nuclear power accounts for more than 80% of New Jersey's clean energy supply, while providing about 44% of the total electricity generated in the state. Mikie Sherrill, the New Jersey governor, has included nuclear among the energy sources she has been considering using to address the state's energy crisis. In her gubernatorial campaign, Sherrill voiced support for exploring additional nuclear generation, particularly small modular reactors, ROI-NJ reported.

In office, Sherrill has taken steps to follow through on this commitment, launching New Jersey's nuclear task force at the Salem Nuclear Power Plant and signing legislation removing a longstanding permitting obstacle to new nuclear power development.

What's being done?

Under the Power NJ Act, which has now become law, New Jersey must pursue at least 1,100 megawatts of additional advanced nuclear capacity. Because the act requires projects to deliver an overall benefit to ratepayers, household costs will be central to proposal reviews.

NJBPU President Ben Hertz-Shargel called for residents to be included in the process.

"We recognize that New Jerseyans have important questions about what new nuclear energy could mean for their bills, their communities, and the reliability of their electric service," Hertz-Shargel said, per ROI-NJ. "Those questions deserve a place in this process from the beginning."

"We are asking the public to help us identify the information advanced nuclear energy developers should provide and the standards their proposals should meet so that the Board can make informed decisions grounded in the public interest," he continued.

Where can I learn more?

Questions about electricity bills and utility transparency extend beyond New Jersey's nuclear review process. These stories cover situations involving undisclosed utility votes, nuclear financing setbacks, household billing changes, and more.

• In New Jersey, seven in 10 voters called electric bills unreasonable and wanted utility profits cut.

• New Jersey said all four utilities omitted key PJM votes on power prices and reliability.

• A South Jersey nuclear company shelved its planned IPO, citing sector turmoil and investor appetite.

• A federal audit said a utility overbilled transmission charges passed along to New Jersey households.

• An electric utility warned New Jersey customers of October power bill changes, including decreases and increases.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.