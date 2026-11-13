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Even as lithium-ion batteries have become a growing part of everyday life, many people remain unaware of the dangers the batteries can pose when used or stored incorrectly. In Boston, city officials blamed a fire that killed firefighter Robert "Bobby" Kilduff Jr. on lithium ion batteries that were stored in plastic toolboxes.

Here's what to know

Boston had not lost an on-duty firefighter in more than a decade before the three-alarm fire in May 2026, according to The Boston Globe.

City officials confirmed that multiple batteries ignited but did not say which devices the batteries powered.

At least 49 people have been injured and four have died in the 362 lithium-ion battery fires Massachusetts has recorded since 2023, according to Massachusetts Department of Fire Services spokesperson Jake Wark, as quoted by The Globe. Firefighters in the state have battled 112 such fires in 2026 alone.

Phones, tablets, and similar electronics were involved in 12.5% of reported battery fires statewide, while charging equipment accounted for 15%, Wark said, per The Globe. Scooters, e-bikes, and other micromobility devices represented about 21%. The variety of different devices responsible spoke to the prevalence of lithium-ion batteries in today's society.

Officials have improved their ability to identify battery-related fires, Wark said, but the reported numbers still likely fall short of the actual total.

How batteries spark fires

An overheated or overcharged battery can enter "thermal runaway," a rapid chain reaction that releases toxic gases and can eventually cause a fire. Battery fires can be significantly more dangerous than ordinary ones because water and traditional extinguishers are much less effective against battery fires. Additionally, batteries can reignite even after the flames appear to be out.

In 2025, an e-bike battery explosion in a Holyoke apartment sent one person to the hospital, while an electric scooter explosion at a Ludlow home displaced four residents. Hundreds of batteries also ignited inside an Onset strip mall that year, triggering a four-alarm fire, according to The Globe.

What can be done?

Certified lithium-ion batteries can be used safely when handled correctly, said Keith Kelly, who serves in the Boston Fire Department's special operations command, according to The Globe.

Kelly recommended using batteries only for their intended purpose, preferably charging them with the supplied cable, and placing devices on firm, level surfaces while charging.

He also advised keeping batteries at room temperature and out of direct sunlight. E-bikes and scooters should be charged far from exits to prevent a fire from blocking an escape route.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services recommended charging batteries or devices individually and disconnecting them when charging is complete. The department also advised avoiding uncertified aftermarket batteries and chargers.

It is also important to dispose of batteries properly. Used lithium-ion batteries should never go in household trash; residents can find designated recycling locations through The Battery Network's locator.

Where can I learn more?

Battery fires have become a growing problem around the world. These stories look at other examples.

• A Florida couple lost their home and a prosthetic leg after a charging battery ignited.

• In Michigan, discarded lithium-ion batteries sparked a landfill fire spanning 1.5 acres.

• A New Jersey representative pushed lithium battery legislation after 14 fires at Camden scrap sites.

• In New Zealand, a $30 vape battery sparked a $2.5 million recycling center fire.

• In England, discarded vapes and batteries ignited a garbage truck, sending up thick smoke.

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