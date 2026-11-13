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Ventura County, California, has turned to on-site solar power and battery storage to lower its energy costs, with savings expected to exceed $21 million over 20 years.

Here's what to know

Under the county's plan, the County Government Center will be getting a 5.8-megawatt solar canopy and a 1.9-megawatt battery. ForeFront Power will be completing the project, according to Solar Power World, which published the company's announcement of the project.

Producing and storing clean electricity on site will help the county meet its sustainability goals at a lower cost. The county has already been purchasing renewable power through a community choice energy program.

For households exploring similar savings, residential solar — including $0-upfront leases — may reduce electricity bills by hundreds of dollars per month, depending on the home and the agreement. EasyHome offers a free explorer tool to estimate potential savings and connect homeowners with vetted local installers.

More background

Ventura County will be obtaining the solar and storage system through a power purchase agreement with ForeFront Power, allowing the project to proceed with no upfront cost to the county. Under the agreement, ForeFront Power will develop, own, and maintain the system, according to the company's announcement.

What's being done?

ForeFront Power will be overseeing development, allowing the county to add on-site generation and storage without taking on the administrative work involved.

"Public agencies shouldn't feel stuck paying a premium for energy when they can save money and build resilience through on-site generation and storage," said Ruben R. Fontes, CEO of ForeFront Power, per Solar Power World.

"We manage the complexity of development so the County of Ventura can accelerate its transition to renewable energy without upfront cost or added administrative burden," he continued. "The county gets affordable energy at a low, predictable price for 20 years, while we shoulder the risk of getting it built and keeping it running."

For homeowners interested in storing backup power, EasyHome also offers options for exploring battery storage quotes. Pairing home solar with batteries can help households manage electricity costs and provide backup power during outages, with the benefits depending on the equipment and system design.

"Every dollar we can save on operating costs helps us make the most of taxpayer funds," said Thomas Hunt, Director of the County of Ventura's General Services Agency. "This project is a great example of making a smart, long-term investment that lowers our energy costs, gives us more predictable expenses, and provides lasting value to our residents."

Where can I learn more?

Ventura County's investment in solar and storage came as other communities also worked to lower power bills and prepare for outages.

• California's Clean Power Alliance said its latest bond could save ratepayers $91 million.

• On California's Mesa Grande Reservation, solar and battery storage kept tribal services running through blackouts.

• Solar and batteries cut wholesale power costs in Texas and California, but grid costs limited relief.

• In Texas and California, solar lowered power prices, but delivery costs kept bills rising.

• California's Indio added capacity for 2,500 homes, while residents worried about outages and costs.

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