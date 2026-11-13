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Dutch households send most of their rooftop solar power to the grid, keeping only about 30% for themselves. A home battery could flip that balance, pushing self-use toward 70%.

That's according to Rolf Heynen, chief executive of Sunergy Research, who said an expected drop in payments for exported electricity is making self-consumption more important for homeowners.

Here's what to know

Residential battery uptake in the Netherlands more than doubled over nine months, according to Sunergy Research, which sells services to Dutch households with solar panels, as IndexBox reported.

The Netherlands plans to end its residential solar net metering scheme on Jan. 1, 2027. Heynen credits the incentive, which is approaching its phaseout as battery uptake rises, with helping make rooftop solar financially appealing.

Rising electricity prices and dynamic tariffs have complicated that math for homeowners. Under net metering, a steady rate of €0.21 per kilowatt-hour made it simple to calculate.

For homeowners exploring storage, EnergySage offers a resource for researching battery products and comparing competitive installation estimates.

EnergySage has partnered with electrification company Qmerit to help homeowners secure the best available battery storage pricing.

More background

Sunergy's figures show that installations of 5- to 15-kilowatt-hour batteries nearly tripled between January and September. Growth was even stronger for the smaller systems, those storing no more than 5 kilowatt-hours, which roughly quadrupled in the same stretch.

Heynen said the bigger, permanently installed systems tend to appeal to households that have already gone deep into electrifying their homes, while the smaller batteries are pulling everyday households into the market for the first time, per Index Box.

He also pointed to a coming shift to variable grid pricing, set to start in 2029, as another factor shaping household energy decisions beyond the end of net metering.

What can be done?

For households interested in backup without a whole-home installation, Pila offers a plug-and-play battery alternative at a substantially lower price point than whole-home backup systems.

Plug-in batteries lead the Dutch home battery market despite being a comparatively new option, according to Sunergy's data. The company's figures show installations more than doubled during the nine-month period covered.

Besides helping homes use the power they generate from solar, batteries configured for backup can keep selected essentials powered during outages, while systems designed for off-grid use can supply electricity away from a utility connection. Storage paired with solar can also trim monthly electricity costs, since power that would otherwise sell back to the grid at a reduced rate can instead cover a household's own use.

In the Netherlands, solar owners can consult Sunergy's free, 33-page Home Batteries Selection Guide as they weigh residential storage options. The company said it had released the publication to help households work through the growing range of systems Heynen described.

Where can I learn more?

Changes to solar export payments are giving homeowners across Europe another reason to consider battery storage.

• A Dutch solar owner rejected pricey compatible batteries as 2027 export charges loom.

• In the U.K., solar owners say falling export payments make home batteries increasingly crucial.

• In Poland, solar owners can add larger home batteries if electricity exports remain capped.

• A U.K. homeowner weighed a £2,330 battery addition against an estimated 13-year payback.

• A U.K. solar owner weighed a £2,500 home battery against 90p in peak rate electricity.

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