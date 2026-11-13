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A confirmed billing error brought a California renter a $1,170 refund, but she said it fell short after years of struggling with the charges. Her monthly electric bill for a 100-square-foot apartment had reached $625.

Here's what to know

Jennifer Turner, who lives near downtown Placerville, believes her bills included electricity used in the downstairs apartment as well as her own, CBS Sacramento reported.

Turner said some monthly bills were $375 or $400, far above the $50 to $80 she paid when she moved into the apartment in 2020.

Turner remained in the apartment through two changes of downstairs neighbors. She provided several bills documenting the higher charges.

The utility acknowledged the error after Turner repeatedly sought help with the unexplained charges.

More background

Turner still could not explain the charges based on her own usage even after she cut her electricity consumption and enrolled in available conservation programs.

"It's been so incredibly hard to make this payment for so many years," Turner said, according to CBS Sacramento. "It didn't matter what I did because it was just so outrageous and incorrect."

Turner also questioned how the billing error might have affected her rate-plan benefits and whether it had cost her utility discounts.

Her concerns extended to other PG&E customers who might have similar billing problems.

What's being done?

California Public Utilities Commission tariffs limit billing corrections to three years, PG&E told CBS Sacramento. The company said it had reviewed Turner's case and adjusted her account for that period.

Turner said the reimbursement did not adequately cover what she believed she had overpaid. PG&E estimated the overcharges at $32 a month.

Turner's landlord hired an electrician to inspect the meters, but Turner said the check found no apparent problem. PG&E also replaced both units' meters at her request.

"I would have just paid it and been fine with it, but when we're talking hundreds, possibly thousands of dollars, it was almost insulting," she said, according to CBS Sacramento.

Where can I learn more?

Other Californians have also questioned steep electricity bills and how their utilities calculate the charges.

• A Los Angeles studio renter received a $188 utility bill, with commenters pointing to formula billing.

• Los Angeles residents blamed heat-wave air conditioning use as electric bills reached $1,000.

• California homes blocks apart faced $180 or $410 bills for the same electricity use.

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