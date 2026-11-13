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Walmart is offering customers a discount on home battery installation through an agreement with Texas-based Base Power.

Here's what to know

Texas will be the first market for the home energy services Walmart plans to offer at participating Walmart and Sam's Club locations. The retailer has invested in the company, which has built its biggest customer base in Texas, according to ESG News.

From November onward, customers signing up at participating locations will receive a 20% reduction in Base's usual upfront charge for battery installation, according to ESG News. The batteries are designed to provide backup electricity during outages and reduce electricity expenses when the grid is operating normally.

A household's location and utility provider determine whether it can access the offerings, which are available to Walmart customers and Sam's Club members.

More background

According to ESG News, Base's Texas membership already exceeds 35,000. Roughly 20,000 of those households have installed a battery, and the rest simply buy their power from Base.

Customers in eligible parts of Texas can also buy electricity from Base through plans intended to reduce their bills.

"Base Power gives them a practical way to help lower energy costs, have backup power during outages, and support a more reliable grid," Shayne Wahlmeier, senior vice president of Walmart Energy, said. "We're proud to make these solutions more accessible through Walmart and Sam's Club."

What's being done?

Customers cover an upfront installation fee that Base said runs well below what a full-home backup setup would cost, according to ESG News. Base installs each home battery system and retains ownership of it. The company also handles maintenance.

Not every household gets the same deal: what a system costs, saves, and requires to install depends on where a customer lives and which utility serves them.

The companies haven't said how much Walmart invested, how many stores will take part, or when the rollout might reach other states. Walmart expects to extend the program to other markets over time, according to ESG News.

"We've built Base around a simple idea: Families deserve electricity that's affordable when the grid is working and dependable backup power when it isn't," Base Power CEO Zach Dell said. "Walmart has been helping Americans save money and live better for more than 60 years. Base brings that same commitment to home energy, and we're excited to do it together."

Where can I learn more?

Home battery costs and terms vary widely by provider.

• A California solar owner considered a $116 monthly battery lease.

• One homeowner received sharply different Powerwall quotes from Tesla and a certified installer.

• In New Mexico, a four-battery backup bid prompted suggestions that fewer batteries would suffice.

• A discounted Powerwall 3 without a gateway raised warnings about warranty risks and additional hardware.

• In the U.K., a £1,040 gateway added costs to a 10-kWh battery's outage backup.

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